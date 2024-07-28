Figc-Leghe, no agreement. Vote on November 4th postponed

There is no agreement between the FIGC and the Leagues and we are moving towards modifying the Statute with possible and consequent postponement of the elective assembly of November 4, probably in February, with the new weights. Black smoke in the summit that did not see the presence of the political part (the minister Abodi)

The other federal parties were present, however. From Lorenzo Casinipresident of the Serie A League Mauro Balatanumber one in League B, Matthew Marani for the Lega Pro, Giancarlo Abete for the Lnd, in addition to Umberto Calcagno to represent the footballers and Charles Pacifici for the arbitration component.

What the Serie A League is asking for

The request of the Serie A League, from what we can see, is to have a share of greater electoral weight together with right of understanding and this will lead to the calling a meeting to amend the statute (which could be held on November 4), as requested by the federal president Gabriele Gravina who proposed to discuss the changes in the Assembly by choosing the path of assembly debate. The issue of the amendment will be brought to the Federal Council on Monday 29 July.

Figc, Gravina: ‘I will propose a meeting to change the statute’

The meeting called by President Gabriele Gravina with the aim of verifying the conditions for a possible rebalancing of representation within the Federation took place in Rome, at the FIGC headquarters in Via Allegri. The Football Federation wrote this on its website. The meeting, held in a climate of cordiality and great collaboration that led to the definition of the regulatory path for the essential statutory changes, was attended by representatives of the federal components (Lega A, Lega B, Lega Pro, LND, AIC, AIAC and AIA). “Check everyone’s positions – declared President Gabriele Gravina at the end of the meeting -, without even talking about specific requests and numbers, I will submit to the Federal Council, already set for Monday 29 July, the possibility of calling a meeting to amend the Statute to promote, in the coming weeks, an in-depth and hopefully fruitful reflection on the changes to be implemented”.