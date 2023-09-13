Above from left to right Ignazio La Russa, Gabriele Gravina and Giovanni Malagò. Below bottom left Beppe Marotta and next to him Zvonimir Boban

Boban unleashed social media users: “But who the fuck invited Zvone Boban?”





Paolo Ziliani reveals how the FIGC president raised his salary from 36 thousand to 240 thousand euros “to achieve the triumphs we are witnessing”. The photo in the stands at San Siro with Malagò, La Russa, and Boban that sparked social media users: “But who the fuck invited Zvone Boban?”.

Paolo Ziliani took some stones off his feet on Twitter: “At San Siro (…) there were the president of the Senate La Russa, the president of CONI Malagò (…) and therefore Gravina is happy: not for nothing as the head of the Club Italia which supervises and coordinates the activities of all the Italian national teams, his salary has been raised from 36 thousand to 240 thousand euros to achieve the triumphs we are witnessing “. This was written by the site areanapoli.it taken from Dagospia.

“And it’s true: although San Siro is always full as an egg when Inter and Milan play, tonight it won’t be because people, when they hear it, smell of “Palace things“, he has rightly learned to run away. If the fate of Italian football is not even of concern to those who lead it, interested only in safeguarding the extraordinary brands of high-ranking clubs with reckless behavior even at the cost of making a mess of laws and regulations , why should it matter to those who also have to pay for the ticket? added the sports journalist from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

