Marten DeRoon pay dearly social post against Rome. The FIGC has in fact retained his photo “disparaging, inflammatory, abusive and offensive content” fining him with 2500 euro fine. The facts date back to last April 24 when the midfielder of theAtalantaafter the match won against the Giallorossi, he shared a provocative photo on his accounts with a very eloquent caption: “When your roots are from Rotterdam and you beat the Roma”. This was the chosen phrase that accompanied a shot in which the Dutchman showed the middle finger and the Conference League keychain, won by Roma against Feyenoord. The Federation did not want to gloss over the incident, closing the investigation in recent days.