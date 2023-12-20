«A virtuous path aimed at containing costs». These are the words used by the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, to comment on the unanimous approval of the new 2024/2025 national licensing system.

Two substantial innovations: the deadline for registering for the championships has been brought forward by almost a month (it is set for 4 June 2024, while only for the finalist clubs of the Serie B and Serie C play-offs the deadline is set for 11 June) and the block of the market for those who do not respect the liquidity index and for those who adhere to the instruments of the business crisis code. In the first case, it will be possible to purchase players only after an equivalent sale in economic terms; in the second, the block will be total on entry. The new rules cannot naturally be retroactive and therefore will not concern clubs that have already benefited from the tools of the Code, such as Genoa and Sampdoria.

«We are starting to move towards an activity linked to respect between the value of production and the cost of labour», commented Gravina who, like the rest of the football world, is awaiting the ruling of the EU Court of Justice on the Super League. «Whoever joins is outside the federal world», he recalled and in the meantime he focuses on the path of reforms that the world of football must undertake. This is why today he announced all the dates for a series of meetings between the members which will be held every Thursday from early January to mid-February.

«It will be a close debate», he explained, reiterating however that the extraordinary meeting for the modification of the statute called for next March 11th, with the aim of eliminating the so-called right of agreement, remains a necessity and represents «a stimulus for the components”. “We need a radical change,” she added, “and the abolition of the right to agree is one of those messages we want to send.”

The next few days will also be key to understanding the fate of the Growth Decree. And if Gravina confirmed his opposition to the law, on the other hand he recognized how “an absolute abolition today would create contrary effects compared to the advantages and benefits of its repeal”. For this reason “we want to find mediation with football associations and professional leagues”, underlined the federal president who on Monday met with the minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodi, precisely on this issue. «He spoke to me about gradually eliminating the rule. We are working on this and we are waiting for indications from him and proposals within the council of ministers”, Gravina's words. And the world of football waits.