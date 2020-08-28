Hello Mikel, A light recipe not to “load too much on Monday with complicated intakes. It occurs to me, even if I say silly, that it could also be made with mango, in the absence of grapes or figs, don’t you think? At home, all the salads they are very well received and if they revolve around a feta, even more.
Fancy, let’s see if I can find figs around here that don’t cost a kidney and I cheer up. Nordic greetings 🙂
I’m going to try it but with grapes, since we are at the time.Carlawww.lasbolaschinas.com
Hello, you can currently find figs in the markets because there is a variety and fig tree called (at least in my area) of Easter which is at this time when it gives figs, it also only has one fruit (it does not produce figs). That is if being a variety in particular and little cultivated I suppose that figs will cost an arm and a leg. If I can’t find figs, I think that for this recipe the mango would be better than the grapes, which also now is the height of the season 🙂 Greetings.
We can still find it in my land, Malaga. It happens to me like you, one of the richest fruits that we can include in a salad, the rest of the year, if there are no fresh ones, I always have dried figs, so typical from Malaga ….. Thank you for this touch of good humor, A great way to start the week, kind regards
I am also addicted to these jewels which are lady neck figs. In Catalonia they are from Alguaire and I suppose that the price is due to the fact that they are transported through the ghost airport of the same place. Very good dressing and may it go well for Norway
I love your sense of humor, apart from your recipes. I think I’ll buy your book, although I don’t know how much it costs, is it very expensive?
The best thing about infusing the dressings, very rich. The dilettante.
Even in the restaurant you can find, in the salad, figs with or without skin. When they are still with the skin, I always imagine that they have been thoroughly washed, of course. And without it, it is as if they were missing something. The connoisseurs who participate in this blog, or their own inspiration, Mikel, do you have any theory about it? Simple curiosity. The most exotic thing I have tried with figs -with skin- has been half anchovy on each fig half. At first I didn’t even dare to try it, but later I understood that some sweet-salty snacks have their own alchemy. This is one of them, Kind regards, Mercedes
How delicious this salad, except for the cheese, the rest of the ingredients I have in my garden!
how great the esquech of Tuesday and 13. For years at home all the jotas were ges in homage to the (Millanesca) Pantoga.Lica the recipe!
What a good idea to infuse the dressing .. it has to be luxurious!
What I have laughed at with your suggestion of the Chinese balls :))
What a barbaric recipe, I HAVE to try it even if the figs cost me an egg … because they drive me crazy. Although it happens that I want more with a good tomato of normal size, cut into slices under the figs it has to be brutal. Thanks Mikel!
We also like figs !! In Cuevas del Valle and the rest of the Tiétar Valley we collect them of a great quality.You can see our last post about figs at: www.lacomunidad.elpais.com/elblogdemipueblo/posts
The trick of heating the oil so that it takes on a rosemary flavor is very good. I recommend thyme. Well, I love it. As for the Chinese balls … for dessert either two or in a group.
Step to pay for a pasta in figs.
Very good idea about the oil and rosemary. Too bad that the “infusions”, Mikel … I think it would be preferable, especially from the point of view of the language (Spanish) to prepare an infusion with both ingredients …
Naturally, it meant “oil” …
Cinephile, I hate people who spend their time showing how “cultured” they are. Mikel, keep infusing as you please.
Tomorrow I will make the recipe, but with grapes that I have mine. I suggest that with the lemon peel, you let it dry and then it is pulverized, you put it in a glass jar in the fridge and you will always have pulverized lemon for many dishes, and better if lemons are natural.
mmm, it looks very good that salad and as it catches me with all the ingredients I promise to try it tomorrow. Yesterday they told me precisely that in Brussels you can buy figs AT 0.8 EUROS PER UNIT! How not to consider pulling over there with a full wagon !! Manuel Luna sang: “I’m going to throw you a fig that hits you in the navel, if it hits you lower the fig will hit you!” … what great food the fig and the fig …
Tuesday and 13 I love them, but I have spent the whole video waiting for the Pantoja to say something about the figs)))) I thought it was related to the post. Come on, I have not enjoyed it as I should. For the rest, the salad is very good, also I really like the lamb’s lettuce.
excel·lent recepta ia Gabi: what a good blog!
HUM !!! Figs that are rich, in my town they dry them and at Christmas we put a peeled walnut into this mixture they call it capon I don’t know why but the combination is super !!!!
This salad recipe is very interesting, not too long ago I made it with blue cheese or Roquefort, the nuts are good for it, although it is better with cashews …
We have done it with my partner … it turned out great and we were very good with our friends!
I have to tell you that when the figs arrive I hardly have time to put them on a plate. I eat them as I get them. This is a way to eat them in some moderation, accompanied by something light like salad and with the feta cheese it must be to die for.
.
Leave a Reply