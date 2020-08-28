Hello Mikel, A light recipe not to “load too much on Monday with complicated intakes. It occurs to me, even if I say silly, that it could also be made with mango, in the absence of grapes or figs, don’t you think? At home, all the salads they are very well received and if they revolve around a feta, even more. 10/10/2011 07:39:31 AM

Fancy, let’s see if I can find figs around here that don’t cost a kidney and I cheer up. Nordic greetings 🙂 10/10/2011 08:02:05 AM

I’m going to try it but with grapes, since we are at the time.Carlawww.lasbolaschinas.com 10/10/2011 08:15:56 AM

Hello, you can currently find figs in the markets because there is a variety and fig tree called (at least in my area) of Easter which is at this time when it gives figs, it also only has one fruit (it does not produce figs). That is if being a variety in particular and little cultivated I suppose that figs will cost an arm and a leg. If I can’t find figs, I think that for this recipe the mango would be better than the grapes, which also now is the height of the season 🙂 Greetings. 10/10/2011 08:58:40 AM

Well, today we have a recipe suitable for vegetarians! Good idea is the rosemary oil and lemon to dress this salad. I stay with it and hope to apply it to dishes of this size. Few and expensive are the figs that are left on the market, but the proposal to replace them with grapes (not so tasty but more abundant and affordable) is very useful to execute this recipe. As I know you are one of those who are interested in these things, I dare to recommend the last post of my blog about a healthy food fast-food: Qué Pasta! http://vegetalytal.blogspot.com/2011/10/que-pasta-comida-rapida-y-sana.html In Barcelona they have three venues and Murcia has been the first to leave its city of origin. I hope it is of your interest, thank you, Mikel, Carlos, from Vegetal … and such. http://vegetalytal.blogspot.com 10/10/2011 09:12:56 AM

I recently “borrowed” some figs and since we like them so much at home, they didn’t come with a salad or anything, with a little cured cheese, allah inside! I really liked meeting you in person at the signing of the book, thanks for the signature 😉 In case you want to see how my post about your book was portrayed here: http://currycurryquetepillo.blogspot.com/2011/10/las-recetas-de-el-comidista.html 10/10/2011 09:25:26 AM

We can still find it in my land, Malaga. It happens to me like you, one of the richest fruits that we can include in a salad, the rest of the year, if there are no fresh ones, I always have dried figs, so typical from Malaga ….. Thank you for this touch of good humor, A great way to start the week, kind regards 10/10/2011 10:10:56 AM

I am also addicted to these jewels which are lady neck figs. In Catalonia they are from Alguaire and I suppose that the price is due to the fact that they are transported through the ghost airport of the same place. Very good dressing and may it go well for Norway 10/10/2011 11:11:52 AM

I love your sense of humor, apart from your recipes. I think I’ll buy your book, although I don’t know how much it costs, is it very expensive? 10/10/2011 11:30:11 AM

The best thing about infusing the dressings, very rich. The dilettante. 10/10/2011 11:40:31 AM

Even in the restaurant you can find, in the salad, figs with or without skin. When they are still with the skin, I always imagine that they have been thoroughly washed, of course. And without it, it is as if they were missing something. The connoisseurs who participate in this blog, or their own inspiration, Mikel, do you have any theory about it? Simple curiosity. The most exotic thing I have tried with figs -with skin- has been half anchovy on each fig half. At first I didn’t even dare to try it, but later I understood that some sweet-salty snacks have their own alchemy. This is one of them, Kind regards, Mercedes 10/10/2011 12:02:49 PM

I love figs, every season I go to the boqueria to stock up on them. The recipe looks amazing! http://www.losbonvivant.com/ 10/10/2011 12:16:19 PM

How delicious this salad, except for the cheese, the rest of the ingredients I have in my garden! 10/10/2011 01:13:19 PM

how great the esquech of Tuesday and 13. For years at home all the jotas were ges in homage to the (Millanesca) Pantoga.Lica the recipe! 10/10/2011 01:35:17 PM

What a good idea to infuse the dressing .. it has to be luxurious! 10/10/2011 02:02:42 PM

What I have laughed at with your suggestion of the Chinese balls :)) 10/10/2011 03:36:18 PM

What a barbaric recipe, I HAVE to try it even if the figs cost me an egg … because they drive me crazy. Although it happens that I want more with a good tomato of normal size, cut into slices under the figs it has to be brutal. Thanks Mikel! 10/10/2011 04:05:42 PM

We also like figs !! In Cuevas del Valle and the rest of the Tiétar Valley we collect them of a great quality.You can see our last post about figs at: www.lacomunidad.elpais.com/elblogdemipueblo/posts 10/10/2011 04:21:12 PM

The trick of heating the oil so that it takes on a rosemary flavor is very good. I recommend thyme. Well, I love it. As for the Chinese balls … for dessert either two or in a group. 10/10/2011 05:18:55 PM

Step to pay for a pasta in figs. 10/10/2011 05:48:33 PM

Very good idea about the oil and rosemary. Too bad that the “infusions”, Mikel … I think it would be preferable, especially from the point of view of the language (Spanish) to prepare an infusion with both ingredients … 10/10/2011 05:52:33 PM

Naturally, it meant “oil” … 10/10/2011 05:53:57 PM

Cinephile, I hate people who spend their time showing how “cultured” they are. Mikel, keep infusing as you please. 10/10/2011 08:17:14 PM

Tomorrow I will make the recipe, but with grapes that I have mine. I suggest that with the lemon peel, you let it dry and then it is pulverized, you put it in a glass jar in the fridge and you will always have pulverized lemon for many dishes, and better if lemons are natural. 10/10/2011 08:56:44 PM

mmm, it looks very good that salad and as it catches me with all the ingredients I promise to try it tomorrow. Yesterday they told me precisely that in Brussels you can buy figs AT 0.8 EUROS PER UNIT! How not to consider pulling over there with a full wagon !! Manuel Luna sang: “I’m going to throw you a fig that hits you in the navel, if it hits you lower the fig will hit you!” … what great food the fig and the fig … 10/10/2011 09:29:30 PM

Hello Mikel: I have been looking for how to send you a private message, but I don’t think it is possible. I am sending you this link that can help you: 1. Inspire you and write a new old food entry; 2. Share it as is on your blog; 3. You die of disgust just as it happened to me and 4. That you always remember me as the one who sent you these masterpieces of American cuisine from the sixties (I imagine, from the photos, that the recipes are from that date). http://www.howtobearetronaut.com/2011/07/vintage-recipes/ 11/10/2011 03:56:40 AM

Tuesday and 13 I love them, but I have spent the whole video waiting for the Pantoja to say something about the figs)))) I thought it was related to the post. Come on, I have not enjoyed it as I should. For the rest, the salad is very good, also I really like the lamb’s lettuce. 11/10/2011 07:24:13 AM

excel·lent recepta ia Gabi: what a good blog! 12/10/2011 02:57:43 PM

HUM !!! Figs that are rich, in my town they dry them and at Christmas we put a peeled walnut into this mixture they call it capon I don’t know why but the combination is super !!!! 10/15/2011 01:34:25 AM

This salad recipe is very interesting, not too long ago I made it with blue cheese or Roquefort, the nuts are good for it, although it is better with cashews … 10/24/2011 07:46:48 PM

We have done it with my partner … it turned out great and we were very good with our friends! 10/29/2011 01:01:22 PM

I just published the recipe in English for a new section of the blog that I have opened. The truth is that it is great, I have made it with canonigos and then with one of those salad bags that come with several leaves, in this case spinach, canonigos and arugula, I used it as a companion to a grilled steak and the truth is that a Piece of fillet with a little of the salad goes very well on the palate. Od left photo: http://bit.ly/uOhOuy 10/31/2011 03:09:21 PM