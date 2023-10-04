Passion in full swing during the new FuoriConcorso Conversation Program entitled “Fifty years of Ferrari BB – Berlinetta Boxer”through which we wanted to renew the presentation of book by Daniele Buzzonetti “Berlinetta Boxer – The Legend”dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Ferrari BB. Many guests at Palazzo Borromeo D’Adda in Milan (in whose courtyard there were numerous examples of all three generations, including Gianni Agnelli’s BBi) called to bear witness to one of the most beautiful cars in the world. Special guest Piero Ferrari, who together with the author retraced the stages that led to the construction of the Ferrari BB. Numerous anecdotes, stories and memories of guests who, in their private or professional lives, have crossed paths with the Berlinetta Boxer model.

The dedication to Engineer Mauro Forghieri

Printed by Artioli Editore in just 2,323 copies (like the number of road BBs produced) and conceived by the founder of FuoriConcorso Guglielmo Miani, the book collects a precious series of conversations that retrace the origin of the V12 engine of the Berlinetta Boxer, the heir of the unit several times Formula One World Champion. It is no coincidence that the book is dedicated to the memory of Engineer Mauro Forghieri, father of the Ferrari V12 engine F1 “plate”, used as the basis for the unit intended for the road Berlinetta.

The son of the Drake

“My father was absolutely certain that Ferrari, after so many successes achieved with front-engined GTs, should create a Berlinetta with a high-power 12-cylinder rear engine, a logical choice after the successes achieved in endurance races with cars that adopted this scheme. technical”, declared Piero Ferrari. “However, there were numerous problems to overcome, even if nowadays these doubts can be surprising. However, around 1970, large-displacement rear-engined cars were very rare in the entire world production, however reserved for drivers with considerable experience. Ferrari instead aimed for a model with a sporting soul, with very high performance, but also intended for normal driving enthusiasts”.

The author of the book

“When the subject of a book is about Ferrari, you are sure to go on a journey through fascination,” he commented Daniele Buzzonetti. “In the case of the Berlinetta Boxer, the numerous characters who recounted their direct experiences in the most vital years of this phenomenal model proved to be a mine of curiosities, notes, particular stories and even unpublished revelations. Among which, the dream of a very young Piero Ferrari, eager to try the newborn BB, conditioned however by his father’s invitation to prudence; the role of Arturo Merzario, F1 driver, called to squeeze the Berlinetta prototype to the max on normal roads; the patient development work of Dario Benuzzi, the “regular” test driver, who for almost two years “clocked in” with a Maranello-Brennero, alternating with a Maranello-Roma.

Guglielmo Miani

“The Berlinetta Boxer turns 1973, the year of its production, into a milestone for all sports car enthusiasts,” concluded Guglielmo Miani, founder of FuoriConcorso. “With this event and the related book we therefore wanted to celebrate an important moment for Italian motoring, collecting the invaluable testimonies of those who lived through the stages that gave life to the Ferrari BB, or of those who contributed to making it become the iconic that it is today. Finally, I thank all those who participated in the creation of the book and, above all, Engineer Piero Ferrari for sharing his precious Ferrari heritage.”