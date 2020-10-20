D.he Californian Gary Gabelich (1940 to 1984) obviously belonged to the human species whose veins pulsed with high-octane premium gasoline instead of blood. At the age of seventeen he competed in his first drag racing with his father’s Pontiac. As is well known, this all-American popular sport is all about reaching the highest possible top speed with bizarre-looking companions over a distance of a quarter mile (around 402 meters). Such adolescent gimmicks were soon no longer enough for the young Gary: At nineteen he was already reaching 572.9 km / h in a jet-powered record vehicle on the dried-up Bonneville Salt Flat in the American state of Utah.

The talented lead foot earned his living in the 1960s with North American Aviation (later North American Rockwell), the leading American aerospace company in Downey, California. The relevant sources do not reveal what function he held there. According to unconfirmed information, he is said to have pursued a career as an astronaut. In addition to his job, he took part in other drag racing races and was also successful on the water: in 1969 he set a new record in a powerboat race at 322.7 km / h.

Its big hour came in 1970, when the American Gas Association, the natural gas supplier, was looking for a suitable pilot for an elaborate PR spectacle under time pressure: A special vehicle powered by natural gas should be faster than 1000 km / h for the first time. Because the designated driver Don Garlits got out of the car just before the press presentation, Gabelich landed in the tight cockpit of the Blue Flame rocket car, the world’s first record-breaking vehicle that was not powered by kerosene, but a mixture of liquefied natural gas and hydrogen peroxide. The resulting blue recoil flame gave it its name. The aim of the sponsors was to boost the image of the product natural gas, whose potential was to be underlined with a new world record for land vehicles. The British racing driver Craig Breedlove has held it at 966 km / h since 1965.



Gabelich’s world record for land vehicles, officially confirmed by the FIA, lasted for almost thirteen years.

:



Image: AP





The Blue Flame was manufactured at Reaction Dynamics Inc. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin by the company founders Pete Farnsworth, Ray Dausman and Dick Keller over three years. The vehicle, resembling a giant cigar with wheels, was 11.64 meters long and at 1.82 meters as high as today’s SUV. Its wheelbase was 7.77 meters, the curb weight of 1814 kilograms rose to 2994 kilograms with a full tank. The riveted aluminum body sat on a tubular frame made of light metal. The two rear wheels and the front twin wheel were fitted with special Goodyear tires that were inflated to 24 bar. The disc brakes were supported by an 18.5 meter long braking parachute. According to the manufacturer, the rocket engine developed around 58,000 hp and generated a maximum thrust of 9979 kilograms during the twenty-second burn time.

The regulations of the international motor sport federation FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) stipulated a return trip over the one-mile (1.609 kilometers) measuring distance within an hour for the record attempt. The average speed from both runs was assessed. The record attempt on the Bonneville Salt Flat dragged on for more than a month in the autumn of 1970. Ten days before the world record, Gabelich broke the 1000 km / h mark for the first time, but was no longer able to make the prescribed return trip due to a defective valve. On October 23, 1970, it finally worked: The blue flame raced through the measuring section in two runs with an average of 1001.667 km / h over the flying mile and 1014.511 km / h over the flying kilometer.

Gabelich’s world record for land vehicles, officially confirmed by the FIA, lasted for almost thirteen years. It was only on October 4, 1983 that the Englishman Richard Noble surpassed him when he made the flying mile with an average of 1019.44 km / h in his record-breaking jet-powered Thrust 2 car in the Nevada desert. Fourteen years later, the British Royal Air Force pilot Andy Green set the world record of 1227.985 km / h over the flying mile on October 15, 1997 with the Thrust SSC developed by Noble. With Mach 1.016 he was the first person to travel faster than sound on earth. The power of the two Rolls-Royce jet engines with a total of 110,000 hp was almost twice as strong as that of the Blue Flame.

Gabelich had already targeted the sound barrier before, but could no longer attack due to a lack of sponsors. After his world record, he took part in a number of dragster and powerboat races, had several accidents and lost his right hand in 1972. It was sewn on again, but his professional career was over. On January 24, 1984, he crashed into a truck on his motorcycle and died shortly afterwards in hospital. His world record vehicle Blue Flame found its final resting place in the Sinsheim technology museum several years ago.