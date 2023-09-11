Fifty years ago, the government of Chilean President Salvador Allende came to a bloody end. General Pinochet seized power on September 11, 1973 and established a military dictatorship. The shock was great, a major movement against the junta also started in our country. “Chile was a country of hope, that was over in one fell swoop.”
Sanne Schelfaut
