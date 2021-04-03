Beach services in Can Picafort and Son Bauló – sunloungers / parasols and chiringuito bars – are to be put out to tender for half the normal rate. Because of Covid, Santa Margalida town hall is looking for 450,000 euros and not 900,000 euros.

The town hall wants to avoid the situation that occurred last year. The original tender process was declared null and void. The winning contractor for the second tender then withdrew before the start of the season because of all the uncertainties and lack of tourists.

Hotels didn’t open until mid-July, and most then closed at the end of August because there simply wasn’t the demand. There is a fear that the scenario will not be much better this summer, if there are continuing restrictions.

As well as cutting the rate for the beach services, the town hall has approved various measures for businesses which are mostly reliant on tourism. The terrace tax will be reduced by 50% as will be the rubbish tax. Stallholders at the weekly market will get a 40% reduction. These reduced rates will apply this year and next.