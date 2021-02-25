The demonstration, which was not authorized by the Government Delegation as it had not been communicated, took place without notable incidents Fifty people gather in the Glorieta this Thursday, “against violence and police brutality.” / Edu Bottle / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, 25 February 2021, 21:33



Fifty people gathered this Thursday in the Glorieta de España, next to the Murcia City Council, “Against violence and police brutality” and in support of the rapper Pablo Hasél, sentenced to nine months in prison for the crimes of exalting terrorism and insults to the Crown. The demonstration, which was not authorized by the Government Delegation as it had not been communicated, proceeded without notable incidents.