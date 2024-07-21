NDTV: 16 killed in Chandipur virus in western India

Fifty people have been infected with the dangerous Chandipur virus in the western Indian state of Gujarat. This writes NDTV.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said 16 people have died. Three cases have also been reported from other states, the official said. Patel added that information about the virus has been shared with all villages and community health centres in Gujarat.

The Chandipura virus is transmitted through insect bites. It is named after the village in the Indian state of Maharashtra where it was first identified during an encephalitis outbreak in 1965. Symptoms include fever, headache, convulsions and loss of consciousness, which can be fatal.

In early July, tourists vacationing at resorts in Spain and Italy were warned about outbreaks of a dangerous virus, West Nile fever. Infected people were found in these European countries.