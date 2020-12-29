This year again witnessed serious violations of the right to information, according to the last annual report by Reporters Without Borders, Tuesday 29 December. A total of 50 journalists were killed in 2020 and nearly 400 others were imprisoned, according to the NGO’s count. This figure is stable compared to the 53 journalists killed last year, despite the reduction in the number of reports due to the Covid-19 pandemic, notes RSF. Over 10 years, the NGO has counted 937 journalists killed.

The press defense organization notes the reduction in “number of journalists killed in war fields”, but more and more assassinations in so-called peaceful countries, a trend that began in 2016.

In 2016, 58% of journalists were killed in conflict zones compared to 32% this year in countries at war like Syria and Yemen or “areas undermined by conflicts of low or medium intensity” (Afghanistan, Iraq).

In 2020, nearly seven journalists out of ten – or 34 journalists representing 68% of the total number – were killed in countries at peace, underlines RSF, which carried out its annual count between January 1 and December 15.

Mexico is the deadliest country for the profession with 8 killed, followed by India (4), Pakistan (4), the Philippines (3) and Honduras (3). Of all journalists killed in 2020, 84% were knowingly targeted and deliberately eliminated, up from 63% in 2019.

“Some were done under particularly barbaric conditions”, emphasizes RSF. Like the Mexican journalist Julio Valdivia Rodriguez of the daily El Mundo de Veracruz found beheaded in the east of the country, and his colleague Víctor Fernando Alvarez Chavez, editor of a local news site, cut to pieces in the city of Acapulco. In India, journalist Rakesh Singh “Nirbhik” was “burned alive ” and Isravel Moses was “killed with machetes”. In Iran, it was the state that sentenced to death and then executed by hanging the administrator of the Telegram Amadnews channel, Rouhollah Zam.

A part of the public considers that journalists are victims of the risks of the profession, even though they are increasingly attacked when they investigate or report on sensitive subjects. Christophe Deloire, Secretary General of RSF to AFP

“What is weakened is the right to information”, believes Christophe Deloire, secretary general of RSF. Nearly twenty investigative journalists have been killed this year: ten investigating cases of local corruption and embezzlement of public funds, four dealing with the Mafia and organized crime and three working on subjects related to environmental issues. RSF also notes the deaths of seven journalists covering protests in Iraq, Nigeria and Colombia, a “new fact”, according to the NGO.

In the first part of its annual report, published in mid-December, RSF also listed 387 imprisoned journalists, “a historically high number”.

The organization had also noted a pandemic effect with the appearance in the spring of a “significant spike in press freedom violations”, favored by “emergency laws or emergency measures adopted” in most countries. According to RSF, which launched Observatory 19 in March, dedicated to the issue, “arrests and arrests” were thus “multiplied by 4” between March and May.

“Out of more than 300 incidents directly linked to journalistic coverage of the health crisis” between February and the end of November, involving nearly 450 journalists, “arbitrary arrests and arrests” represent “35% of the abuses recorded (in front of the physical or moral violence ) “.

“Freedom of the press is everywhere in decline”, also warns in its annual report the International Federation of Journalism (IFJ) which has listed 2,658 journalists killed in the world since 1990, deploring in 90% of cases of assassinations “little or no prosecution”.