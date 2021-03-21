On the second of December of this year, we reach the fiftieth year since the declaration of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates. Perhaps it is very difficult to count the size of the achievements that have been achieved with the grace of God Almighty, and then with the vision, wisdom, planning and follow-up of the leadership of the state. But let us remember some of it so that it will remain in our memory and the memory of future generations. The union between the seven emirates was, and still is, the most prominent of these accomplishments, as it was the door through which we were able to enter a new era through which the leadership succeeded in foreseeing the future, which was followed by the completion of building the nation to which we owe loyalty and belonging, and then came the building of the state of institutions and law . Add to that the success in harnessing the state’s resources for the benefit, development and prosperity of society, which resulted in several other achievements that put the UAE’s footprint on the Arab and international arena.

Education and the extent of its progress is one of the most prominent sectors in which the state’s resources have been invested, and thus several other achievements have been achieved as a result, the most important of which is the issuance of the Reading Law, which is the first of its kind in the world, and then the launch of a digital government platform for children, embodying the rights of the child represented in owning Knowledge, in addition to establishing the “Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence”, which seeks to empower a new generation of artificial intelligence leaders through exceptional education. Add to that the completion of the launch of the Emirates Standard Test “EmSat” and the system of national qualifications in vocational education and training, and at the Arab level, the UAE launched the “Arab Reading Challenge” and the initiative of the Million Arab Coders.

Then come the achievements in the fields of health, housing and infrastructure, humanitarian aid, tourism, spreading security and safety throughout the country, and leadership in tolerance, in light of building modern armed forces to which another important achievement is linked, which is the launch of national service among the nation’s youth. We can not fail to mention the balanced and rational foreign policy, which resulted in the achievement of the Emirati passport being the first in the world, in light of the state’s excellence in the field of soft power on the Arab and international levels. Then comes the country’s success in building a strong economy that resulted in the achievements of diversifying sources of income and supporting small and medium enterprises and the aviation industry, in addition to the launch of the UAE strategies for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and innovation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, water security and food security.

All this was achieved in light of the achievements of the launch of the digital government and the Emirates Program for Excellence in Government Service and Digital Identity, in addition to the establishment of the first two ministries of their kind in the world of happiness and the impossible. These achievements, and others, are taking place in light of the country’s success in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management to protect all national achievements. Among the most prominent results of that tremendous effort was the country’s success in leading the countries of the Middle East and North Africa region and ranked ninth in the world in the Global Competitiveness Report, which contributed strongly to the achievement of hosting Expo 2020. The UAE did not stop at the limits of the achievements on the planet, and it set out to achieve The achievement of space exploration, followed by the arrival of the “probe of hope” to Mars, followed by the arrival to the moon in the near future. Although all these achievements have been achieved at the level of the federal government, local governments have also succeeded in achieving the completion of the launch of many strategies that complement their national counterparts, in light of empowering women, Emiratisation, nurturing national talents and supporting people with disabilities – people of determination.

Finally, all of this would not have been possible without the success of the UAE leadership in building the citizen, which is undoubtedly the basis for the achievements of the past fifty years and all future achievements.