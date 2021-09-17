In a country whose wise leadership anticipates the future, and always looks towards the heights, in a country that spends every day with a piercing vision, creative determination, and a will that does not know the impossible, in a country that knows nothing but happiness, and believes only in first place.

In this country in the United Arab Emirates, the principles of the fiftieth charter were launched by the wise leadership to represent a qualitative leap and a roadmap for the next five decades of excellence and leadership in the union’s full march, which is achieving creative achievements and civilizational gains every day.

The Fifty-Year Document came as a road map for the future of national development during the next half century, in which this map carries the leadership’s ambitions, vision and creative thought for a better tomorrow centered on the human being in education, social care and empowerment in all aspects of national development.

Since the beginning of the union’s march, man has formed a main focus in the thought of the founding leader, the late Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, who believed that the nation’s greatest wealth is the human being. Leadership and creativity, and made the sons and daughters of the Emirates at the forefront of international competitiveness indicators, and opened for them every day windows for creativity in all fields of science and knowledge.

We in the UAE are proud and proud of this great effort and those creative visions of the wise leadership that ensures the comfort of the country and the citizen, and provides all the capabilities and resources that make the UAE an oasis to attract creative and distinguished people from all over the world. Indeed, the UAE, thanks to this vision, has become a center Pioneering investments and the digital economy in the twenty-first century.

The fiftieth document carries all the goodness, development and prosperity of the homeland, which has become the capital of tolerance and civilizational coexistence in the world. We are proud of this pioneering experience of the UAE, which writes every day new glory in the annals of history, creating a bright tomorrow for the sons and daughters of the nation, residents, and visitors, for this good wealth Indeed, for all humanity, the Emirates, this rich oasis, spreads its fragrance locally, regionally, and internationally.

May God protect the homeland and our wise leadership, and the Emirates will continue to be the world and the symbol of excellence, leadership and creativity for the next fifty years.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education



