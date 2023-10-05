At least 51 people have died this Thursday afternoon due to the impact of a missile in the town of Hroza, in eastern Ukraine. The country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has advanced in a statement on Telegram that Russia is responsible for the attack, which was against a grocery store around which the victims were, according to the president. This is, at the moment, the second worst massacre of civilians during the war after the Russian missile attack in April 2022 against the Kramatorsk train station, in which 61 people died, in addition to 121 wounded.

Images from the scene shared by Ukrainian authorities show numerous bodies of civilians being removed from the rubble. The victims were people who were near the business and in a neighboring restaurant. The Minister of the Interior, Igor Klimenko, has reported that the reason for the high number of victims is that those attending a funeral had gathered in that restaurant. “There was a representative from each family in the town at the funeral,” indicated an Interior spokesperson. Some residents of the area have sent El PAÍS images of a multitude of civilian corpses dotting the street and flowerbeds.

Both Zelensky and his main presidential advisor, Andriy Yermak, have not hesitated to point to Russian artillery as responsible for an atrocity. “Russian terror must be stopped. All those who support Russia to avoid sanctions are criminals. “All those who support Russia, support evil.” According to sources from the Hroza City Council consulted by this newspaper, there were no military objectives close to the site of the attack. “The terrorists have deliberately attacked during lunch time, to ensure maximum number of deaths. There were no military objectives there,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry wrote in a statement.

Klimenko added in his appearance on Ukrainian state television that the attack was very precise against the funeral gathering, and the secret services are investigating the possibility that an informant of the invader provided the coordinates. The reason why the funeral could have been a target has not yet been determined, but the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense assures that it was an attack to “scare the Ukrainians.” The Kharkiv prosecutor’s office is investigating what type of weapons caused the massacre.

“It was a demonstrable Russian attack,” said Zelensky, words that can be interpreted as a veiled reference to the doubts that arose about the causes of the death of 16 civilians and more than 30 wounded on September 6 in Kostiantinivka, in the Donetsk province. Kostiantinvka is located just 10 kilometers from the front line of fighting. Hroza is located 30 kilometers from the zero line of the Kupiansk battle. Ukrainian authorities assumed that Kostiantinivka was killed by a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile converted to hit ground targets. An investigation of The New York Times concluded on September 19 that, in fact, the catastrophe was the consequence of a Ukrainian air defense missile that failed.

Hroza is located in Kharkiv province, in the rear of the Kupiansk war front. This line of war is the only one in which Russia is pressing with an offensive will, with a huge amount of artillery and drones. The Russian objective is to divert Ukrainian military assets from the main front of the counteroffensive, Zaporizhzhia, and also close any option for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to try to advance in the neighboring province of Lugansk. The Kremlin almost completely controls Lugansk and its troops were expelled from virtually all of Kharkiv province in September 2022.

