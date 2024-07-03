Fifty books…the beginning of an educated future

“Read” is the title of a future that floats on a cultural boat ideologized by knowledge, framed by awareness of the importance of being friends with books, of being lovers who dream of the star being close to our eyelashes, of the cloud being our roof soaked with spaciousness, of the sky being the sheet of our imagination in innovation and creativity that illuminates the future with the lamps of ingenuity and the skill of belonging to a world that leaps toward tomorrow on the backs of horses dyed with the saffron of excellence and the scent of exceptionalism.

These are the goals of reading, and these are His Highness’s aspirations to create a conscious generation that bears the responsibility of advancing the future, an educated generation that bears the burdens of confronting the changes that are occurring now and tomorrow, and developments that require a perceptive eye and a discerning soul, and a mind that accepts the challenge of nature and the signals it sends that appear ordinary on the surface but are, in essence, messages of motivation to this mental universe that life is not a boat on the back of a wave, but rather life is a wave that pushes the boat so that its back gives the vigour of rowing and sailing towards the blue with sails made of awareness and a mast made of determination that does not soften or subside.

Reading is the first factor in eroding the sharp mountains to make them fertile soil on which grow the trees of dreams with wide shades. Reading is the only element that makes ink a solution for the eyes and a serum to resist living in the frozen sea and the dormant river.

Reading is light and ablution, it is purification from the sins of ignorance, the vice of backwardness, and the dilemma of stopping at a late hour.

Reading in history is like weaving a coincidence to create a new novel that expresses man’s ability to live without wrinkles or fractures that lead to the end of his dreams and the peak of his misery.

Reading is the beginning of creating the phrase that leads to writing a new history of creativity and composing the story of human success. Without it, the stars extinguish their lights, the clouds give up their velvet coat, the moon sleeps under the cover of the dark night, the sun wears the garment of eternal consolation, the earth dries up its wells and hides its water between the ribs of its unknowns, and the world begins to swim on rivers of sand that burn under the ashes of its drought and poverty. Reading is the dream of the bird in pecking at the grains of emergence and advancement. Reading in history is the dream of Herodotus in writing the history of the beginning of depicting words, as they are the root and probe of everything that human intellect has produced, and everything that has occurred to the mind of man since he descended from the tree and began to pant after the future armed with dreams like swords, and climbs the mountains of imagination, raging and crowned with the desire to reach and communicate.