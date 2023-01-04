In the Mexican sexennial tradition, the fifth year of government It is usually the stage of showing off the work accomplished. It is the year of counting achievements and, above all, to give the final brushstrokes to the six-year worksince the last year is the one of farewell.

However, in the case of Lopez Obrador the newly started fifth year is already the count of the scandal failures; the conformation of the failed government by excellence.

And it is that beyond the hundred thousand lies that have been counted to the Mexican president; beyond the morning charade in which he presumes and proclaims a non-existent reality, the truth is that Obrador has not kept a single one of his promises.

That is why we have listed some of the 60 proposals below. most hopeful and that today, at the beginning of the fifth year, are the biggest failures of the worst Mexican president in history.

Here’s a first count of broken promises.

1.- Are there already fewer poor and extreme poor in Mexico?

2- Is there more and best jobs?

3.- Is growth already 4% or 6%? GDP?

4.- Is more food already bought with the minimum salary?

5.- does it already cost 10 pesos for gasoline?

6.- Has the price dropped yet? electric power?

7.- Is it cheaper already? diesel?

8.- We already live in a safer mexico?

9.- is it over already criminal violence on the streets?

10.– Are they over? femicide?

eleven.- is it over yet murder of journalists?

12.- are they over massacres?

13.- Aren’t they a failure? 150 thousand deaths violent?

14.- Aren’t they a failure? AMLO’s “narco-government”?

fifteen.- Isn’t that a failure? AMLO narcopolitics?

16.- Are the visits over? badiraguato?

17.- Is the illegal over yet?huachicoleo”?

18.- Are there no more Mexicans? displaced for the violence?

19.- Have those guilty of the outbreak of tlahuelilpan?

twenty.- Have they already punished those responsible for the tragedy of the L-12 of the subway.

twenty-one.- is it over already corruption and impunity?

22.- Are you already in prison? pio lopez?

23.- Have you already started the trial against the embezzlement of Felipa Obrador?

24.- Is the electoral criminal already in prison? Delfina Gomez?

25.- Already transparent 90% of public spending?

26.- Has Obrador already explained why he hides waste for 5 years?

27.- Has the presidential plane already been sold?

28.- Have you already used López Obrador the AIFA?

29.- Do you already know that he mayan train caused the greatest ecocide?

30.- Has the first barrel of oil already come out of two mouths?

31.- Is the risk over? militarize the country?

32.- Do they no longer violate human rights?military and marine?

33.- Has the strategy already paid off? “hugs, not bullets”?

3. 4.- Has the crime been clarified yet? “the 43” of Iguala?

35.- Is the Attorney General’s Office already autonomous?

36.- There is no political prisoners in the government of AMLO?

37.- There is no vendettas in the government of López?

38.- Has the attack against Ciro Gomez Leyva?

39.- Are you no longer persecuted? journalists and means?

40.- Is the imposture of the morning?

41.- Are there no longer journalists and palero media at the service of the Palace?

42.- is it over with the power mafia?

43.- Is it already like in Denmark the Mexican health system?

44.- Is the attention of the IMSS and ISSSTE?

Four. Five.- Do they already have medicines? Kids with cancer?

46.- Is there already guilty for the 700 thousand deaths in excess?

47.- Do the citizens already take care of the president?

48.- Does the president no longer use guards?

49.- you no longer use armored trucks President?

fifty.- Is it already cheaper to live in the National Palace than in Los Pinos?

51.- Do you already study in public schools the president’s children

52.- has the austerity Republican to the federal government?

53.- Have they already appeared? 100 universities fiancees?

54.- Is it better already? public education of today, than in the past?

55.- Have they been restored? shelters for women?

56.- Is there already a budget for science and culture?

57.- The corrupt are already imprisoned NAIM?

58.- Are the corrupt of the trusts?

59.- Are the corrupt ones already imprisoned?the master scam”?

60.- Are the former presidents already in prison? Calderon and Pena..?

The truth is that the count of failures of the current government could be extended to infinity given that Lopez Obrador he didn’t keep a single one of his promises campaign and his imposture is already news all over the world.

But just review the 60 examples previous to reach the conclusion that little by little millions of Mexican citizens arrive at; yes, the one from Lopez Obrador compete for the title of the worst government in the history of Mexico.

to time.