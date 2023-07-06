A few weeks ago it was revealed that the Booster Course Pass from Mario Kart 8 follow his path, with new tracks to be added to this DLC and also characters that add to the frenzy races. However, one piece of information that Nintendo had not released was the release date of the content, but fortunately it did not take long to reveal it.

Today a preview has been released in which we can already see all the tracks that come in this fifth wave, these are the following: Koopa Cape (Wii), Los Angeles Laps (Tour), Moonview Highway (Wii), Squeaky Clean Sprint, Athens Dash (Tour), Daisy Cruiser (Gamecube), Sunset Wilds (GBA), Vancouver Velocity (Tour).

Here the video:

To all this is added that there are guest characters, these are Kamek, Petey Piranha and Wiggler, all returning from previous installments of Mario Kart and that we had not seen them again in the saga. This marks almost the end of this hint pack, as at the end of 2023 the final release and an indefinite pause for the saga are expected.

The arrival date of this fifth wave is the 12th of July.

Remember that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is available in nintendoswitch. The DLC can be purchased separately or also acquired through Switch Online.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Thus we mark almost a new farewell for Mario Kart, unless we have the new installment launched on the next console, something that seems very soon to me. Hopefully it won’t take 10 years for us to see a totally new one.