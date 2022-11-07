By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

LONDON (Reuters) – From comparisons of a “useless soap opera” to “a robust prestige play”, the fifth season of drama “The Crown” has divided critics.

The award-winning Netflix series, focusing on the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, has generated controversy for its fictional dialogue and stories. New episodes tackle a difficult period for the British royal family that many consider inappropriate in the wake of the monarch’s death.

A new cast, led by Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth, sees the royals set in the 1990s as they faced marital problems, public dissent and a fire at Windsor Castle, the Queen’s home near London.

The new season premieres on Wednesday, two months after Elizabeth died at age 96 and her eldest son Charles became king.

“The Crown’s fifth season now arrives as the first to air since the death of its leading lady – and it’s as if the show itself feels its time has come and gone,” said British newspaper The Guardian.

“These new episodes are small and often just boring,” he added.

Among the main stories this season is the bitter divorce between Charles and the late Princess Diana.

“This was once a superior fantasy drama, moments from 20th century history packaged into a luxury soap opera. But as the stories reach the present, the series is approaching a useless soap opera.

Several people, including actress Judi Dench, have asked Netflix to issue a warning at the beginning of each episode. Netflix simply describes “The Crown” as a “fictional dramatization” inspired by real events.

“Despite the thousands of outraged words that were written accusing her of turning the royal family into a cheap soap opera… the first three episodes are monotonous. But here’s the good news. It gets better. Much better,” wrote The Times.

“And the absolute star is Elizabeth Debicki, whose performance as Princess Diana is at times frighteningly good.”

Hollywood publication Variety, which called season five the “weakest release yet” of The Crown, also praised Debicki as “very strong” in a role that would challenge any actress.

Reviews for performances by other cast members were generally positive.

“’The Crown’ remains a robust piece of prestige TV with a strong and clear vision of its plot,” wrote US website TheWrap.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)