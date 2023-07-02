Deutsche Wellei

7/2/2023 – 6:48 am

Paris, Marseille and Lyon were the scene of the biggest protests after the death of a teenager by a police officer. Mayor of town on the outskirts of Paris says his wife and one of his children were wounded in an attack on his home. At least 718 people were arrested and 45 police officers were injured in the fifth consecutive night of riots in France after the death of a teenager shot dead. on Tuesday by the police, informed the French Ministry of the Interior this Sunday (02/07).

In a publication on his personal account on the social network Twitter, the French Minister of the Interior, Gérard Darmanin, said that, despite the incidents, the morning from Saturday to Sunday was calmer than the previous ones, a fact that he attributed to a greater presence of the forces of safety on the streets.

The wave of protests has forced French President Emmanuel Macron to postpone a state visit to Germany scheduled to start on Sunday.

In the early hours of the day, the French Interior Ministry said there had been around 420 arrests. At 8:00 am (local time) the folder updated the numbers, noting the arrest of 718 people, when the day before, at the same time, 994 had been communicated. .

Riots, looting and property damage were recorded again, especially in Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

There were 871 fires on public roads and damage to 74 buildings, numbers that represent less than half of the previous day.

Attack the mayor’s house

In L’Haÿ-les-Roses, on the outskirts of Paris, demonstrators drove into the home of the city’s mayor, Vincent Jeanbrun, in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday and then set fire to the vehicle. The politician said his wife and one of his two children were “injured”. He was at City Hall during the incident.

At around 1:30 am (local time), while Jeanbrun was at the Town Hall, “like three nights ago”, to face urban violence, vandals “threw an armored vehicle at his house before setting it on fire to set the residence on fire. ”, where his wife and two young children slept, he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

According to Jeanbrun, after being alerted, it was while trying to “protect” the family and “escape the aggressors” that the woman and one of the children were injured. Police have opened an investigation into the attempted murder, a judicial source told AFP.

According to the source, the perpetrators of the crime set fire to an armored vehicle as well as the mayor’s family car before being dispersed by the police and firefighters, who “intervened very quickly”.

“Tonight has reached a new level of horror and ignominy. […] While my priority today is taking care of my family, my determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever,” said Jeanbrun.

Contingent of police maintained

The French interior minister announced on Saturday that the mobilization of 45,000 police and national guards would be maintained to face a potential night of protests and riots over the death of Nahel M., a 17-year-old who was shot dead at close range. clothes by a policeman during a traffic stop last Tuesday.

The young man’s funeral took place this Saturday in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, in a private ceremony, at the request of the family, who wanted a day of “discretion” and “recollection”.

The police officer responsible for the death was arrested. A manslaughter investigation was opened against him.

md (EFE, AFP, Lusa)























