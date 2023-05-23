Atlanta is also a candidate for participation in a game in Germany next year. In 2022, the Buccaneers had the NFL premiere on German soil against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich. In November, the Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins and the Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt.
The Falcons get access for marketing, fan activation and merchandising activities. The aim is to encourage NFL fan growth beyond the United States. “The league and clubs have made a huge effort to develop a fan base overseas and we are all seeing positive results from that effort,” said Falcons president Greg Beadles.
Under the scheme, clubs are granted rights for at least five years. Only Mexico (9) and Great Britain (7) have more NFL teams with marketing rights than Germany.
