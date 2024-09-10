Five Man-Eating Wolves Caught in India After Razing Ten People

A fifth wolf from a pack that killed at least ten people has been caught in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. reports Hindustan Times publication.

Attacks on people in Bahraich County began in the spring, and since July 17, ten people, mostly children, have been killed by man-eating wolves. In early September, state authorities allowed wolves to be shot on sight for the first time in 50 years.

According to drone footage, the pack consisted of six wolves, including one lame one: according to one version, he was taking revenge on people because he went lame because of them. The first wolf was tracked down on August 19, and three more were caught over the next ten days. The search for the fifth one lasted another ten days.

At least one more man-eating wolf remains at large. Forestry officials are searching for it using drones. Nine shooters have also been deployed to the area. To protect people, village council buildings and schools have been temporarily converted into shelters where people can take refuge overnight.

The last attack occurred on the night of September 3: wolves attacked a five-year-old girl, but she was saved. On the night of September 1, the animals carried off a three-year-old girl. In addition, three adult women suffered from wolf attacks in the first days of September.

Earlier, Indian ecologist Yandvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala compared the situation in Bahraich with the events he witnessed 28 years ago. In 1996, he was on the trail of another pack of man-eating wolves operating in the same area. That time, the predators could not be stopped for a long time, and they managed to tear apart about three dozen children.