As soon as the world began to understand what the Fourth Industrial Revolution was, and the frantic rush towards automation and investment in artificial intelligence technologies and the Internet of Things that followed, and the issue seemed to be a struggle between man and machine, until the pioneers of technology and industrial progress in the Western world discovered that the boat would not proceed in this way. , and that artificial intelligence and the machine should not control human lives, and that the helmsman must remain human, and from here it seems that the game is rearranging its cards again, as the fifth industrial revolution (Industry 5.0) began to sound louder, as it was part of two conferences I attended Finally in Serbia and London, and there is consensus and acceptance of that revolution, but we still need more understanding and awareness and an attempt to “digest” these accelerating and successive doses, so what is the Fifth Industrial Revolution? And what are its benefits?

This revolution is summarized in creating harmony, cooperation and organization of work, legislation and all systems between humans and machines, so that there remains a tributary of innovation and progress, and at the same time

Man himself maintains his “humanity” and takes into account the “humanization” of the work environment, cities, and services. I wrote previously about the humanization of cities, where humans can focus on higher-level tasks that require creativity, complex decision-making, and emotional intelligence, while the machine (technology) performs the tasks. Which would raise the quality of life and facilitate human beings, and among the forms of that cooperation are cooperative robots or Cobots that work side by side with humans, and their work is based on repetitive tasks or that require muscular effort, while humans perform the tasks of decision-making and innovation, and thus include the principles of those The revolution is investing in people and training them effectively, refining their skills and providing them with new skills, so that they can work in this new competitive environment.

One of the benefits of the Fifth Revolution is increasing productivity, as technology focuses on reducing errors and increasing production capacity, while people focus on the aspect related to emotional intelligence and excellence in the field of services in particular, where people cannot be dispensed with in the field of services and customer experience, and human creativity is still and will remain indispensable. like him. One of the most important benefits is also improving sustainability. By optimizing processes, reducing waste, and implementing energy-efficient solutions, companies can reduce their environmental footprint. The integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics allows for smarter decision-making, leading to resource conservation and sustainable practices.

According to the European Union, the Fifth Industrial Revolution presents a vision for industry that aims beyond efficiency and productivity, which is to enhance the role and contribution of industry to society, to place the welfare of the worker (employee) at the heart of the production process, and to use new technologies to provide prosperity to ensure growth for business, and in the time

It is the same as respecting the limits of production on the planet, where social and environmental issues are taken into account, such as energy issues, climate change and zero neutrality. In other words, that industrial revolution reflects in its essence a shift from focusing on material economic value to focusing on societal, human and moral value, and a shift to Human well-being and mental health, will this revolution succeed in saving what can be saved?

