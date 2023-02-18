A fifth-grader who suffered from stab wounds in a lyceum in Khimki was discharged from the hospital. This was announced by the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Moscow Region Ksenia Mishonova in her Telegramchannel on Saturday, February 18th.

“Our little hero Sonya is already at home. Another dream came true. <...> Now the worst is over! Get well soon!”, — wrote Mishonova.

The ombudsman added that the girl received a hamster as a gift for discharge from the head of Khimki, Dmitry Voloshin.

On February 7, a conflict broke out between the fifth grade students of Lyceum No. 10 in Khimki, as a result of which one of the schoolgirls attacked the other with a kitchen knife. The attacker inflicted at least 20 severe stab wounds. The injured girl was called an ambulance, and her condition was assessed as extremely serious.

The Investigative Committee of Russia in the Moscow Region opened two criminal cases on the fact of an attack – an attempted murder of a minor (part 3 of article 30, part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and on the fact of the negligence of officials of an educational institution (Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

On February 8, child psychologist Natalya Naumova told Izvestia what could be the reason for the girl’s attack to your classmate. According to her, the attacker is a quiet and withdrawn child, and it is often these children who harbor grievances within themselves for a long time. In the future, just a laugh, a sideways glance or a word is enough – and this can become a trigger for a person to lose his temper. The psychologist also added that it is also important for teachers to pay attention to such behavior of students and to monitor how they interact with each other.