The fifth bulls will not jump into the rack of the teacher During the 2025 season. A decision made Thursday by the farmers after knowing, through the advances published exclusively by ABC of Seville, that the run would not be dealt with within the Farolillos Week. As it seems, the Martínez-Conradi family He had a verbal agreement with the Pagés company to deal again, as in the last two seasons, within the April Fair period. Finally, and although it is not yet official, Ramón Valencia had embedded this run preferred Tuesday With a list composed of Curro Díaz, Rubén Pinar and Román.

It was last December when the company Pagés sent the traditional Christmas congratulations to your subscribers in which he announced the livestock cast of the imminent bullfighting season, which included the bulls of the fifth. It should be remembered that the Sevillian family Martínez-Conradi dealt with its first bullfight in the teacher in 2023, after the fans will take several seasons demanding them. After two years dealing with great tasks by Julián López ‘El Juli’, Daniel Luque, Manuel Jesús ‘El Cid’ and Emilio de Justohighlighting the Back to Ruedo to Bravo‘Golden’ In the 2024 season, the farmers had received the company’s word to continue dealing within the April Fair.

That is why the farmers do not understand how the Pagés company has not kept their bulls within the ‘big week’, yesterday requesting an urgent meeting with the employer to transfer his discontent and inform him of his firm decision to take the run to Another bullring, still to be completed.

The farmers knew firsthand the offer of Emilio de Justo to deal with the six bulls of the fifth aloneas long as the company Pagés framed them within the week of Farolillos, a possibility that the Martínez-Conradi saw with good eyes and that, if they had been forged, they would have taken us to make this drastic decision. This news that also advances exclusive ABC forces Pagés to reformulate its posters, ready since yesterday to send to the printing press.









As this newspaper has learned, the businessman would have put In contact with Fermín Bohórquez with the intention of doubleting at the April Fair after having transferred it this year to the run of rejones. The Jerez breeder had reserved for Seville a run of ‘on foot’, which was still ‘free’ in Fuente Rey. Waiting for Ramón Valencia to officialize this news, the list remains fixed with Curro Díaz, Rubén Pinar and Román.