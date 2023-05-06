Fifth Dimension – The future is already here: Barbara Gallavotti on Rai 3, previews and guests on 6 May 2023

This evening, Saturday 6 May 2023, a new episode of Fifth Dimension – The future is already here, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 9.45 pm, the program hosted by Barbara Gallavotti which returns after last year’s success. A program of in-depth study and scientific dissemination in four episodes to tell, in an accessible and immediate language, what happens at the frontiers of science. Below are the previews and guests for tonight.

Advances

After the success of last season, Fifth dimension – The future is already here, the scientific study and dissemination program conducted by Barbara Gallavotti is back. Four new episodes to explore facts and concepts that allow you to understand the challenges and opportunities of a society like ours, in rapid change. To explore what makes us unique among all living beings: the need for knowledge that makes us human. During this edition, Barbara Gallavotti will analyze some primary needs that unite our species to many others: that of feeding, of communicating, of uniting to generate descendants and that, uniquely human, of creating and preserving antiquity and art.

In tonight’s episode, May 6, 2023, we talk about communication. Communicating is one of the primary needs in Nature and all living beings do it. However, only humans have developed a language that allows us to formulate abstract thoughts, remember the past, imagine the future. We communicate with the word, with the body and we can make the voice travel from one side of the planet to the other and even beyond it.

It starts from the Beigua Natural Park in Liguria to discover the hidden network with which plants communicate. We will then go on to discover the invisible, but very powerful odorous messages made up of pheromones, with which animals can “say” many things to each other. Laura Bosetti Tonatto, on the other hand, talks about how, despite the apparent inability to release or catch pheromones, humans too can communicate through perfumes. And we will see how there is an olfactory communication that seems impossible to silence: that between newborn and mother.

Focus also on how many living beings rely on sight to grasp and decode signals: the sculptor Jago talks about the communicative power of art; Ninni Bruschetta analyzes the importance of body language, an effective but delicate tool. Linguistics expert Andrea Moro explains how only man is able to use language by recombining sounds. Among the 7151 languages ​​spoken today in the world there are some based on curious articulations of sounds such as that of the San of southern Africa or the !xoo language. You will hear the dialects of the birds and those of the humpback whales, surprisingly capable of “cultural exchanges”. And it is precisely the cetaceans that seem to be the species with which men could come to understand each other verbally, as the biologist Elena Carpinelli recounts.

At the Leonardo da Vinci National Science and Technology Museum in Milan, where many objects dedicated to communication are kept, there is a phonograph from 1901, one of the first instruments for reproducing sound and the radio room of the Enrico Toti submarine. The future, on the other hand, is to develop acoustic modems to make it possible to connect the underwater world. Space then to the countless codes invented by humanity and the secrets of a very complicated Enigma machine with the experts Alberto Campanini and Bruno Grassi.

Roberto Baldoni, first director general of the national cybersecurity agency, talks about personal data, violation of privacy, risks and computer defense systems in the age of the Internet. Finally, he will address the theme of Artificial Intelligence with the example of a robotic hand that allows a two-way exchange between brain and hand, a masterpiece of technology.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fifth Dimension – The future is already here on live TV and in streaming? The program hosted by Barbara Gallavotti will be broadcast this evening, Saturday 6 May 2023, on Rai 3 from 21.45. Rai 3 can be viewed on digital terrestrial button 3, in HD on channel 103. If you are not at home, you can retrieve it in streaming or at any time via the on-demand function through the free platform RaiPlay.