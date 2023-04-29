Fifth Dimension – The future is already here: Barbara Gallavotti on Rai 3, previews and guests on April 29, 2023

This evening, Saturday 29 April 2022, a new episode of Fifth Dimension – The future is already here, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 9.45 pm, the program hosted by Barbara Gallavotti which returns after last year’s success. A program of in-depth study and scientific dissemination in four episodes to tell, in an accessible and immediate language, what happens at the frontiers of science. Below are the previews and guests for tonight.

After the success of last season, Fifth dimension – The future is already here, the scientific study and dissemination program conducted by Barbara Gallavotti is back. Four new episodes to explore facts and concepts that allow you to understand the challenges and opportunities of a society like ours, in rapid change. To explore what makes us unique among all living beings: the need for knowledge that makes us human. During this edition, Barbara Gallavotti will analyze some primary needs that unite our species to many others: that of feeding, of communicating, of uniting to generate descendants and that, uniquely human, of creating and preserving antiquity and art.

In tonight’s episode, April 29, 2023, entitled Food between health and culture, we will talk about producing food to survive, learning to cook it, making sure it is in quantity, consuming it while staying healthy somewhere between necessity, psychology and cultural and traditional elements . The episode takes off from a primary need that unites all living beings: that of obtaining energy, of feeding oneself. Barbara Gallavotti will propose a journey through the secrets of nutrition, from the origins of agriculture to the irreplaceable social role of sharing food, from health, to the challenges of future nutrition, for which controversial possibilities such as meat cultivated. We will see how for human beings food is not just nutrition but is intertwined with tradition, symbolism, religion and history.

The long process of the conquest of wheat will be explored, starting from Sicily and the Greek colony of Selinunte, seeing how crops marked the establishment of a complex society and how the Nile favored the first form of “large-scale” agriculture in Egypt . At the Egyptian Museum in Turin, together with the curator Paolo Marini, the ancient diet of those populations will be explored. We will return to Sicily, where the Phoenicians founded the colony of Mozia creating salt pans used for millennia and we will discover how cooking may have contributed to the evolution of our brain, making food more digestible, less infected and helping us to assimilate precious nutrients of some foods.

It will be observed that one of the gestures of cooperation that has made the success of our species is the sharing of food, an action that we also find in nature: in the parents who share the meal with the offspring to be weaned, or in pack hunting as in the case of wolves, lions and humpback whales. With Silvia Migliaccio, specialist in endocrinology and human nutrition, President of the Italian Society of Food Sciences, various types of diets will be explored, from the Mediterranean to the Japanese, and the relationship between eating well and psychological well-being. And if there are no foods with extraordinary powers, surely there are several that are particularly useful for our health, but the real secret is to consume them in the right quantity, or combined with others.

It will be seen that most animals tend to prefer food that is good for them, even if sometimes they can’t resist something that makes them lose control or is harmful. Speaking of irresistible foods, Massimiliano Zampini of the Interdisciplinary Center for Mind and Brain in Rovereto will explain how the five senses are all involved while we eat and why unhealthy foods are often irresistible, while the attraction of healthy foods is decidedly less strong.

Andrea Lenzi, endocrinologist at the Sapienza University, will explain the traps that our own body sets for us to hinder diets and how some drugs deriving from diabetology act on the metabolism with slimming effects. There are many ways to eat incorrectly and often they have to do with emotions, as Leonardo Mendolicchio, psychiatrist and psychotherapist, specialized in the treatment of eating disorders, will clarify: food addiction, bulimia, anorexia, up to orthorexia, the obsession with ingesting only what is considered healthy.

Between feelings, chemistry, precision and technology, chef Iginio Massari will reveal the secrets of “comfort food” par excellence: desserts. Speaking of technology, it will be seen how progress has solved many problems, but opening new ones, such as the – gigantic – one of sustainability. One of the proposals to respond to a growing demand for meat without weighing on the environment, and to provide an alternative to those who do not want to kill animals to feed themselves, will be explored with Seren Kell of the Good Food Institute: it is the production of cultivated meat, i.e. derived from the cultivation of cells in the laboratory.

An alternative strategy concerns the use of microorganisms to produce proteins identical to animal ones with which to enrich plant-based meat substitutes and which could perhaps also be used to obtain vegan milk and cheeses with nutritional content identical to products of animal origin . Proposals that may seem futuristic, even if there are already those who imagine that one day we will be able to cook without using anything derived from living organisms, neither animal nor vegetable. Only by mixing sugars, fats, proteins and carbohydrates obtained in the laboratory.

