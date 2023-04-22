Fifth Dimension – The future is already here: Barbara Gallavotti on Rai 3, previews and guests on April 22, 2023

This evening, Saturday 22 April 2022, a new episode of Fifth Dimension – The future is already here, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 9.45 pm, the program hosted by Barbara Gallavotti which returns after last year’s success. A program of in-depth study and scientific dissemination in four episodes to tell, in an accessible and immediate language, what happens at the frontiers of science. Below are the previews and guests for tonight.

Advances

After the success of last season, Fifth dimension – The future is already here, the scientific study and dissemination program conducted by Barbara Gallavotti is back. Four new episodes to explore facts and concepts that allow you to understand the challenges and opportunities of a society like ours, in rapid change. To explore what makes us unique among all living beings: the need for knowledge that makes us human. During this edition, Barbara Gallavotti will analyze some primary needs that unite our species to many others: that of feeding, of communicating, of uniting to generate descendants and that, uniquely human, of creating and preserving antiquity and art.

In the second episode tonight, April 22, 2023, starting from the provocative title “The battle of the sexes”, the primary need to unite to generate descendants will be explored, a need that unites ours with many other species. We will try to find out if there really is a contrast between the different sexes in Nature and how much, especially for a social species like ours, it is not convenient instead to collaborate and join forces.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fifth Dimension – The future is already here on live TV and in streaming? The program hosted by Barbara Gallavotti will be broadcast this evening, Saturday 15 April 2023, on Rai 3 from 21.45. Rai 3 can be viewed on the digital terrestrial button 3, in HD on channel 103. If you are not at home, you can retrieve it in streaming or at any time via the on-demand function through the free platform RaiPlay.