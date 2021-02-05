Sanitarians of Health Area III have returned to concentrate for the fifth consecutive day before the doors of the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital to protest the delay in the administration of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

They demand that the immunization be completed 21 days after receiving the first dose and this Friday they chanted cries like “21 days or lost vaccine” and “We are not nervous, our pulse does not tremble, give us the vaccine on the right day”, although most have already passed that recommended deadline.

The toilets assure that will continue to be demonstrated until the revaccination with all workers is completed and criticize the mismanagement of the manager of Area III, Enrique Casado, in the process of inoculation against Covid-19.

The manager affirmed that he had a commitment from the health authorities that everyone would be vaccinated between days 21 and 28 from the first inoculation.