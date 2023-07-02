The wave of demonstrations after the death of the young Nahel at the hands of a Police officer in the middle of a procedure, on Tuesday, June 27, in Nanterres, Paris, has ignited several cities in France since that day. On the fifth night of the riots, 719 people were arrested and there was an attack on the residence of the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses, Vincent Jeanbrun, who denounced “attempted murder” against his family. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin says the violence has subsided.

Five nights after the death of the 17-year-old, Nahel M., at the hands of a policeman in the middle of a procedure, still to be clarified, the insurrection in the streets has been experienced between peaceful demonstrations and violent acts in different French cities.

The Government assigned 45,000 officers yesterday to respond to the social uprising in the streets of different cities.

According to the French Ministry of the Interior, the night from July 1 to July 2 was “much quieter” compared to the previous four. However, 719 people were arrested and 3,000 people have already been apprehended since the beginning of the demonstrations.

Also, the Ministry of the Interior published this Sunday a report on 45 injured officers. However, official figures regarding the number of civilian casualties are unknown.

🔴 Violent confrontations in cours dans le nord de #Paris : mortiers et barricades contre LBD et gaz. pic.twitter.com/3SJY3v67d5 —Clement Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 2, 2023 Tweet by journalist Clément Lanot: “Violent clashes in progress in the north of #Paris: mortars and barricades against LBD and gas.”





On the fifth night, tensions were concentrated in the north of Paris, where demonstrations, riots, barricades and arrests continued to be recorded.

Complaint of attempted murder

Another violent event occurred at the residence of Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the commune of L’Haÿ-les-Roses, department of Valle-de-Marne and spokesman for the political party Los Republicanos, which was vandalized at dawn on July 2. .

A burning car was pushed towards Jeanbrun’s residence, where his wife and two minor children of the local president were. The politician described this attack as “an attempted murder” through his Twitter account.

Cette nuit, un cap a été franchi dans l’horreur et l’ignominie. Mon domicile a été attaqué et ma famille victim d’une tentative d’assassinat. My determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever. Je ne reculerai pas. #PasPourRien #Emeutes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9HW1eAFCXN —Vincent Jeanbrun (@VincentJeanbrun) July 2, 2023



On the morning of Sunday, July 2, prosecutor Stephane Hardouin visited Jeanbrun’s home and explained that the politician’s wife and one of his children were injured. In addition, he claimed that they found a bottle containing fuel at the crime scene.

State of emergency ruled out

The government of Emmanuel Macron ruled out decreeing a State of emergency, one of the measures demanded by the conservative opposition, which would give ‘carte blanche’ to the government to implement discretionary measures. The last record in French history of a State of emergency was in 2015, after the jihadist attacks in the French capital.

Until now, the government’s strategy has focused on appealing to the responsibility of fathers and mothers for young minors who participate in the marches, and on requesting the identification of those who share messages considered violent by the Government on social networks.

The ‘elephant in the room’

The UN Human Rights Office highlighted on June 30 its “concern” related to acts of racism in the ranks of police forces in France.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the European country, at a press conference asked to examine the “deep problems of racism and racial discrimination among law enforcement.”

For his part, from Berlin, the government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, assured that what was happening in France was “observed with some concern”.







Similar claims had already arisen in May 2023, after the insurrections that took place against the pension reform promoted by President Macron.

Japan, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the United States, member states of the UN Human Rights Council, had expressed, on May 1, their concern regarding police violence and racial discrimination in the maintenance of order in the French streets.

Refus d’obtemperer à #Nanterre : “Un gentil garçon” sans problème avec la justice explain the grand mère de la victim. pic.twitter.com/flts6YHVQ4 —Clement Lanot (@ClementLanot) June 27, 2023 In this Twitter thread, Nahel’s grandmother assures that she had no criminal record.





In December 2022, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination expressed “deep concern about the frequent use of identity checks, discriminatory arrests, the application of fines imposed by the police or law enforcement” that , according to the Committee, are directed “disproportionately”, in particular at people of African origin, descendants of Africans or Arabs, Roma, nomads and non-nationals.

Nahel was a 17-year-old French youth of Moroccan and Algerian descent, fwas part of a local rugby team and grew up with his mother in the suburb of Nanterre.

With Reuters and local media