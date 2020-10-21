The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to the Skandamata form of Maa Durga. According to the scriptures, she is called Skandamata, being the mother of Kartikeya (Skanda). The fifth Navratri i.e. Panchami Tithi is 21 October i.e. today. It is believed that by worshiping Skandmata by law, all the wishes of the devotee are fulfilled. At the same time, it is also believed that Skandmata also gives blessings to the devotees for getting children.

Know how is the nature of mother-

In the form of Skandmata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda Kumar), Lord Skanda is seated on the mother’s lap in a 6-faced balarupa. Mother holds Karthikeya with the arm on his right. Mother has caught a lotus flower in its lower arm. There is Varadamudra in the upper arm on the left and the second white lotus flower below. Skandamata’s vehicle is Leo. Surrounding the mother is a sun-like and supernatural glowing circle.

These are the 5 auspicious times for worshiping Skandmata, do not forget to worship during Rahulkal

Worship Goddess Skandamata with this method-

After bathing etc. on the fifth day of Navratri, meditate on Mata Skandamata. After this, take a pledge to fast, worship. After this, worship all the deities including Skandmata with Saptashati Mantras. Now offer arghya, achman, bath, clothes, saubhagya sutra, sandalwood, roli, turmeric, sindoor, durva, bilvapatra, jewelery, wreath-necklace and bhog on the idol or idol of the mother. Reciting Saptashati during the worship of Skandamata is also considered auspicious.

Skanda mother’s worship mantra-

‘Or Goddess Sarvabhuteshu Skandamata Rupane Sanstita Namastasyaai Namastasyaai Namastasayai Namo Namah.’ It is believed that chanting the mantra during the worship of Skandamata gives the Goddess pleasure and gives a desired boon to the devotee.

Today’s auspicious color

Orange. Skandamata is loved by orange. In such a situation, wearing orange clothes during worship on this day is considered auspicious.

Enjoyment

It is said that Skandamata loves banana. In such a situation, it is considered auspicious to offer banana to the mother on this day.