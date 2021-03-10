Formosa lived its fifth day of demonstrations in rejection of the return to phase 1 of the sanitary controls and restrictions ordered by Gildo Insfrán, which added to the complaints of human rights violations in the isolation centers of that province.

The mobilization of this Tuesday, as reported All News, began after 20, when protesters concentrated in front of the Government House in the provincial capital.

Later, they marched towards the Costanera, exactly where the government of Insfrán He forbade them to transit. It was the same route as the unprecedented demonstration last Sunday, the most massive so far.

The people of Formosa claimed again this Tuesday Insfrán’s resignation, business clearance, the return of face-to-face classes and the opening of the gated town of Clorinda.

“Formosa is a province in which the National Constitution does not govern. You can’t work or study because classes haven’t started, ”said Patricia Bullrich from Formosa, where she has been installed for days. He added: “Can you imagine a city under siege for 190 days? All Clorinda is a jail and what we did is show it ”.

The president of the PRO has been participating in the marches together with leaders such as the senator from Formosa, Luis Naidenoff, since the weekend, when I will travel from Chaco.

The series of protests began on Friday as a rejection of the return to phase 1 of sanitary controls in the capital of Formosa, which ended in a repression by the Insfrán police. Since that day the consecutive nights of demonstrations.

On Monday, amid this tense political and social climate, Gildo Insfrán decided to take a plane to to Buenos Aires to say present at the signing of the United Argentina Federal Agreement against Gender Violence in Casa Rosada, which was interpreted as a gesture by Alberto Fernández towards the governor. In Formosa, the images of women injured by rubber bullets as a result of the police intervention remained.

From the ruling party they came out to reject the repression of the Formosan police, but accuse the opposition of “systematically provoking” and of “looking for a dead person.” This was pointed out by the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic and the president of the Frente de Todos block in the Upper House, José Mayans, respectively.

Monday night, in an interview with C5NAlberto Fernández asked the people of Formosa “to recover social peace” and stated that “he does not endorse any form of institutional violence.”

“Today Formosa has a dry border, people cross and the smuggler’s task does not stop, and brings the virus. That is the central problem that Formosa has, and that is not being taken care of in the analysis that is done. And the amount of vaccines that arrive in Formosa are not so many “, stated the President defending health policy of Insfrán.

DS