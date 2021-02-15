The Torre Pacheco City Council has started a new procedure, the fifth since 2007, to try to amortize the investment made by the Corporation in the Dolores de Pacheco industrial estate.

Of the thirty municipally-owned plots in this small business park, it has only managed to sell five, one in December 2016 and four in the April 2020 call. However, none of these new owners, nor those who already owned plots since 2007, has undertaken any activity, so the polygon continues with only one work standing, the Cemidi, municipally owned, built in 2014. It is a multipurpose building, intended as a business incubator or shelter for public projects -private agricultural R + D + i. But the reality is that its use has been scarce.

More facilities



With the aim of promoting the acquisition of the plots, the City Council includes in the tender the formula of the «surface right», a form of long-term rental of industrial land, lasting 35 to 99 years, and with a monthly cost very cheap for companies, five cents per square meter per month.

To more easily opt for one or more of the twenty-five plots on offer –with between 500 and 1,600 square meters–, interested companies should send an email to [email protected] before March 1. After that date, companies will be invited to bid in a negotiated tender procedure, in the form of acquisition or rental they wish.