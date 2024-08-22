Home World

Press Split

Divers search for victims. © Salvatore Cavalli/AP/dpa

Three days after the sinking of the “Bayesian” off Sicily, almost all of the victims have been recovered. One person is still missing.

Palermo – After a luxury yacht sank off the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily, a fifth body has been recovered from the interior of the sailing boat. Special divers brought the body to the surface from the British luxury yacht “Bayesian”, which was lying aground at a depth of 50 meters. The authorities initially did not provide any information on the identity of the victim. It is presumed to be the British billionaire Mike Lynch (59) or his 18-year-old daughter.

Mike Lynch is often referred to by tabloid media in his home country as the “British Bill Gates”. (Archive photo) © Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

A total of seven people died in the accident on Monday. The bodies of the ship’s cook and two dead couples had already been recovered. 15 people survived the sinking, including Lynch’s wife. The crew and guests had obviously not seen an approaching storm coming. The “Bayesian” was only about half a nautical mile – about 900 meters – from the shore. The exact course of events has not yet been clarified. dpa