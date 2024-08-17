Ciudad Juarez.- The Chihuahua Institute for Transparency and Access to Public Information (Ichitaip) held its Fifth Annual Forum on Transparency and Protection of Personal Data, aimed at municipal government staff, and now focused on “What is worth more, a like or your personal data?”

Inaugurated by the president of the organization, Sergio Rafael Facio Guzmán, the event was aimed at municipal employees, mainly members of the Transparency Coordination.

Facio Guzmán explained how the demand for social media use has grown, highlighting, for example, that Mexicans spend up to nine hours a day surfing the web, mainly Facebook.

In this regard, she warned about the risks that exist when using these platforms, which, although they provide apparently free service, collect personal data.

The guarantor bodies’ work helps to avoid burdens on those individuals who decide to exercise their right to access information, and although it is a right that can be improved, it is not possible to talk about citizen participation without it, he warned.

He added that the right to access information has such a broad spectrum within the constitutional framework that it does not discuss why the information requested by a person is required.

The event featured a panel of experts such as Karla Gabriela Fuentes Moreno and María Selene Prieto Domínguez, commissioners of Ichitaip; Zulay Abbud Esparza, head of the State Commission for Human Rights in Juárez; as well as Eryx Irene Soto Camargo, Personal Data Protection Officer of the Municipality of Juárez, to talk about “Privacy in the digital age.”

There was also a round table discussion on the topic “Social networks between the public and the private”, with Jorge Antonio Breceda Pérez, coordinator of the Bachelor of Law at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez; Mitsuo Daniel Shiguetomi, coordinator of Social Networks for the Municipality; Daniel Cristóbal Rodríguez, first police officer, head of analysis for the Investigation Department of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

Representing Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, the Secretary of the City Council, Héctor Rafael Ortiz Orpinel, said that access to information is a right and also a mechanism for citizen participation.

Ciudad Juárez has been at the forefront of the mechanisms that the citizen participation law has made available to the population, he added.

He added that, for example, in the area of ​​Participatory Budgeting we have been evolving and currently nothing compares to it, in addition the awareness of the people of Juarez has been raised so that in an organized way they can obtain many benefits for their community.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of Transparency, Fernando Gómez Cid de León, indicated that the objective of the forum is to address the right of all persons to the protection of personal data held by the obliged subjects.