Saturday, March 15, 2025
Fifth Anniversary of Pandemia: More Lights than Shadows

March 15, 2025
The V Anniversary of the Alarm State Declaration to deal with COVID-19 shows that the European Union knew how to react properly to this emergency, unlike what had happened ten years before, with the crisis generated by the fall of Lehman Brothers.

From the health point of view, we have learned to deal with emergencies of that nature and on Thursday the creation of the State Public Health Agency was approved, with the only vote against Vox.

But, five years later, we are facing an emergency of a different nature that forces us to the EU member countries and the European Union itself to have to react to be able to operate autonomously in an international context of uncertainty and insecurity.

The Videoblog of Constitutional Analysis of Esperanza Gómez and Javier Pérez Royo.

