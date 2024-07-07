The scene corresponds to Lights in the night, a variety show on the friendly Spanish Television of 1970. María Trinidad Pérez de Miravete Mille appears in the centre of the image, sitting in a rocking chair with no one around her, as if she were preparing to face an interrogation. And, indeed, a stern male voice asks her a poisoned question from off-screen:

– Is your taciturn appearance a pose to reinforce the sadness of your songs?

Mari Trini blinks, between uncomfortable and stunned. That summer she has just turned 23, she has released her first album, the beautiful Loves, and she is already known for her poise and eloquence in speech, but she cannot help but stumble a little when answering:

– I don’t look gloomy at all. I think that’s more you, who have insisted on making me a sad woman, an orphan, a gloomy woman. And I assure you that it’s not true.

The rest of the interview, always with omniscient voices in off of the presenters, follows similar paths. “Having gone so long without success, have you not felt like throwing in the towel?” “Do you consider yourself a cursed singer?” “Are some of your new songs very good and the previous ones were very bad?” “Why don’t you smile?” The space offers the singer-songwriter from Murcia the opportunity to interpret up to seven of the pieces from that debut, among them some as indisputable as ever. as Loves, A man marched or the libidinous When you caress mebut the unfriendly and hostile tone of the questionnaire is quite eloquent. Mari Trini was a precocious, brilliant and prolific artist who would end up chaining together 22 studio albums and multitudinous tours through Spain and Latin America, but from the first moment she also invited unfriendly and suspicious reactions. Why?

The singer, photographed in 1978. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images)

When Esther Zecco began to investigate the figure of the author of A star in my garden She kept asking herself that same question over and over again. Now, after almost four years of work, she believes she has found the answers. “She was always herself and always free in a country where such a figure was not well understood, and even less so in a woman. And she paid a high price for that freedom,” sums up this 39-year-old from Segovia, a social worker and highly commended singer-songwriter, although her work in front of the microphone has still gone unnoticed by the general public. A circumstance that has perhaps strengthened her emotional complicity with the deceased singer-songwriter from Murcia and paved the way for her to become an unexpected biographer: Mari Trini, Portrait of a free woman (Efe Eme Editions) has just landed in bookstores as the first major attempt to x-ray a character as popular as she is misunderstood. And sidelined in the collective memory since her early farewell, in April 2009, at the age of 61. Three decades after that loss, and beyond some timid institutional recognition, not even a tribute concert has been held or a collective album of versions published around the author of a feminist anthem as courageous and ahead of its time as I’m not that one (1971).

Despite more than 20 studio albums (with a glorious period for Hispavox, between 1970 and 1987) and her occasional forays into the charts, Pérez de Miravete was aware from a very young age of her condition as an artist who went against the grain. The public praised her, yes, but they did not quite understand a temperament that always escaped a priori assumptions and conventions: freethinker in the context of a very traditional family, a friend of dark-coloured trousers during a few years when women were also a decorative object on stage, a jealous guardian of her private life, about which she always maintained a clamorous silence. Mari Trini was applauded for her artistic achievements while at the same time being the object of cruel caricatures; even for aspects as accessory as her unflattering facial rictus, the result of a nerve damaged during a sinus operation.

The artist from Murcia had to learn from a very early age to deal with suspicions and animosity. “Going out in jeans scandalized everyone. They said I was a tomboy. Now I really like skirts, but I dressed in black because I wanted to be heard for what I sang. I claimed existentialism, which I was very steeped in,” she said. in 2005 during an enlightening interview with Pepa Fernández on RNE.

Mari Trini in Madrid, in 1967. Getty (Getty Images)

Esther Zecco’s book clearly reflects how this struggle “against circumstances” was a constant for Mari Trini since her childhood, marked by a terrible circumstance: a serious nephritis, a kidney inflammation with sometimes lethal consequences, kept her confined to the family home on Claudio Coello Street in Madrid between the ages of six and 14. “You become melancholic, more reflective. They washed me in the morning, they removed the scabs… I went into that room like a child and came out with a bra,” she explained in 2004 on Antena 3, in one of the more than two dozen interviews that Zecco has reviewed and documented for her essay. But the young Trinidad took advantage of that eternal convalescence to read compulsively (she was obsessed with the figures of Anna Frank or Frida Khalo) or receive private guitar lessons from, by chance, Fernando Arbex, the founder, a few years later, of Los Brincos. And the first compositions, still in their infancy, began to find a place in notebooks.

At 15, the sickly teenager who had lived cloistered in the elegant Salamanca district had already developed not only her obvious artistic impulses, but, to the scandal of her parents, the desire to leave the warmth of home. She began to frequent Nikka’s, the club that the filmmaker Nicholas Ray (Rebel without a cause) She had opened her own studio on the corner of Avenida de América and Calle Cartagena, one of those unusual little islands of freedom in the grey Madrid of Francoism. It was not unusual to meet Ava Gardner, Dizzie Gillespie or Los Pekenikes there. The first time Ray himself heard “that deep voice of a woman, actually a shy 16-year-old girl”, he was so astonished that he decided to become her artistic representative and financed her stays in Paris and London. The relationship with the filmmaker was cut short in just two years, but those stays meant an accelerated course in maturity for a girl who at 18 was already recording two EPs of four songs each, in perfect French, for EMI in Paris.

Brave. Ahead of her time. Misunderstood. This is how this woman grew up and lived, and her now biographer has ended up admiring her rebelliousness and sense of humor. “She is always associated with great songs about love,” notes Zecco, “but in all her records she ended up slipping in mocking, caricatured, almost buffoonish cuts.” And also demanding women’s independence. It is astonishing to see how, as early as 1977, she dared to transform into Spanish Bird On the Wire, by Leonard Cohen, to turn it into I want to live alone. Or to repair, just one year later, the audacity of Your Honor, a poisoned portrait of an adulterous woman who longs to separate (“Yes, Your Honor. I cheated and I lied / only once for every hundred that he lied to me”), and which also marked the beginning of her musical collaboration with the producer Maryní Callejo, discoverer of Los Brincos, Massiel and Fórmula V.

Mari Trini ended up paying dearly, in life and for posterity, for her determination to be herself, without interference. “She always wanted to be discreet because she decided to talk about her life and her way of seeing the world through songs,” concludes Esther Zecco, who did not arrive in time to interview Claudette Lanza, who died in 2023 at the age of 88 and was the singer’s companion for almost four decades as her “personal secretary.” Zecco modestly sketches the figure of Lanza, 13 years older than Mari Trini, whom the singer met in 1970 because she happened to stop for a coffee at the restaurant that Claudette ran with her husband. The love at first sight was so instantaneous that the enterprising woman decided to leave her partner and their son to begin a life path that would not be interrupted until April 7, 2009 in a room at the Morales Meseguer University Hospital.

Not even the LGTBI collective has rehabilitated in these years, explicitly and decisively, the figure of an artist who in the pages of Portrait of a free woman Yes, some contemporary singer-songwriters, from Miren Iza (Tulsa) to Rebeca Jiménez, have given warm praise. But there is still a long way to go in the task of rehabilitating a modern, advanced author with an unbreakable sense of humor, even though the misogynist archetype would like to reduce her to the atrocious figure of a “tormented tomboy.”

