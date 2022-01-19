The court of Bruges saw 45-year-old Vietnamese Vo Van Hong as the leader of a ruthless people smuggling organization. According to the judge, the case was of “a rarely seen seriousness”. He pointed to the smugglers’ cold dealings with their victims, whom they invariably referred to as “chicken” or “goods.” They were cynically exploited and extorted, the judge said. A total of 23 people were tried in this case. Seventeen accomplices also received prison sentences ranging from 1 to 10 years. Six Belgian taxi drivers who transported the gang members and their victims from one stop to another on their way to England were also convicted. Five were acquitted because they did not know who they had in their car.

The horrific deaths of the Vietnamese migrants, in October 2019, shocked the world. 39 people between the ages of 15 and 44 were found dead in Essex, UK. They were in a refrigerated truck that had departed from Zeebrugge. The bodies were found in an industrial estate in Grays, about 20 miles east of London. Three minors were among the victims. They all wanted to escape poverty in Vietnam and all died of suffocation. Last year, four people were sentenced to long sentences in England for the case. Also in Vietnam, seven accomplices had to go to jail for their part.