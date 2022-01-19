The linchpin in the people-smuggling ring that was responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants on their way to England two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The court of Bruges saw 45-year-old Vietnamese Vo Van Hong as the leader of a ruthless people smuggling organization. According to the judge, the case was of “a rarely seen seriousness”. He pointed to the smugglers’ cold dealings with their victims, whom they invariably referred to as “chicken” or “goods.” They were cynically exploited and extorted, the judge said. A total of 23 people were tried in this case. Seventeen accomplices also received prison sentences ranging from 1 to 10 years. Six Belgian taxi drivers who transported the gang members and their victims from one stop to another on their way to England were also convicted. Five were acquitted because they did not know who they had in their car.
The horrific deaths of the Vietnamese migrants, in October 2019, shocked the world. 39 people between the ages of 15 and 44 were found dead in Essex, UK. They were in a refrigerated truck that had departed from Zeebrugge. The bodies were found in an industrial estate in Grays, about 20 miles east of London. Three minors were among the victims. They all wanted to escape poverty in Vietnam and all died of suffocation. Last year, four people were sentenced to long sentences in England for the case. Also in Vietnam, seven accomplices had to go to jail for their part.
12,000 euros
The victims paid people smugglers an average of more than 12,000 euros for their journey, via Russia to Europe with the ultimate goal of Great Britain. For the last crossing – most migrants were promised a job in Great Britain, including the catering industry – just as much money was added. The last leg of the journey was contracted out by the Vietnamese gang to an Irish transport company.
Vo Van Hong (45) is seen by the federal prosecutor as the leader of the criminal organization. He was also linked to dozens of transports that made him millions. According to Belgian media, he would have smuggled at least 115 people. ‘Hong’ created a kind of illegal timetable between Vietnam, Belgium and England and determined who could leave when. In addition to fifteen years in prison, the Belgian Public Prosecution Service demanded a fine of 920,000 euros. Vo Van Hong’s assets worth nearly 2.3 million euros were seized.
Drama
Another Vietnamese, N. Long (46), was fined EUR 480,000 for ten years and had assets worth EUR 380,000 seized. He was directly involved in the fatal journey to Essex. Two of the victims had run away from a shelter in the Netherlands. The Dutch police were on their way to Belgium, but after consultation with Belgian colleagues, no action was taken in the end. After the drama, Long continued with the lucrative human smuggling business.
All the defendants said they had nothing to do with human smuggling. Vo Van Hong insisted in vain that he himself had been a victim when he was smuggled to Europe. According to his lawyer Antoon Vandecasteele, his limited language skills had prevented him from leading an international gang.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Fifteen #years #prison #leader #Vietnamese #people #smugglers
Leave a Reply