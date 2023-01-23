“A disgusting sex case that makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand on end. A series of monstrous acts committed by two suspects who acted completely calculating and immoral.”

Public prosecutor Geerte Burgers tried to express her disgust at the abuse of seven young babysitters during her closing speech in Den Bosch on Monday. Nancy D. (54) from Heel and Peter S. (59) from Herkenbosch in Limburg met each other in early 2018 and had a sadomasochistic relationship with each other from the start. She referred to him as “master” and “God,” among other things. He addressed her as “whore” and “bitch”. They also used names of Nazi executioners among themselves.

Over time, the relationship became more extreme and S. also came up with the option of child abuse. He came up with watching out for D. as a cover. D. registered on two babysitting sites and thus came into contact with six North Brabant families. The indictment of the Public Prosecution Service contains 20 “proven” cases of abuse of seven girls between the ages of one and six. D. and S. called their victims “kabs” (gnomes). The abuse by D. was made into ‘vids’ (videos) for his own use, and in some of the cases S. made video calls during the abuse.

Robert M .

The Public Prosecution Service is demanding an unconditional prison sentence of fifteen years and a TBS with compulsory treatment for both suspects. The only somewhat comparable case in the Netherlands is that against Robert M. and his husband in an Amsterdam sexual abuse case. However, there was more widespread abuse (proven for 67 children) and the more extensive distribution of the child pornography that was made. Twenty years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment were demanded against M. at the time.

S. was almost always in charge. But despite the inequality in their sexual relationship, D. was not helpless, according to the public prosecutor. She had her own responsibility, in some cases also took the initiative and in some cases went even further than what S. had already suggested in their contacts. In addition, the woman treated the victims “coldly and harshly,” showing no sensitivity to their expressions of fear and grief. “She regarded the children at those moments as a tool and, in her own words, turned the switch on her conscience.”

D. also drugged her own daughter (sixteen years old at the time). She and S. had previously fantasized about abuse. It has not been proven that it came from that.

The experts also recommended TBS for S., also because of the risk of recurrence. The risk was estimated to be lower for D., because she was clearly ashamed of her actions after the arrest. At the same time, it became clear that there are actually no good measurement methods for the risk of female offenders. The Public Prosecution Service refers to D.’s repentance as “socially desirable behaviour” and does see a chance of recidivism: the woman even said that she would not rule out a new cup of coffee with S. if she were invited to do so.

Infrared camera

The abuse case came to light on June 12, 2021, after two parents returned from an evening at the cinema and D. then left. Because of their daughter’s restless sleeping behavior, the parents had hung an infrared camera in her room and the father decided to view the images made that night. The abuse that could be seen thereupon made the parents decide to go to the police. D. was arrested that night, S. a day later. The public prosecutor wondered on Monday how many victims there would still have been if D. and S. had not been arrested, and whether S. himself would have participated in the abuse, as was suggested during the app contact of the two .

D.’s lawyers began their speech by expressing sympathy for the victims and their parents. Counsel Ivo van de Bergh pointed out that his client does not yet have a criminal record, expressed remorse, cooperated openly in the investigation and is considered less responsible. “We therefore believe that ten years is unconditionally appropriate and required.” Lawyer Sjanneke de Crom emphasizes that various experts came to the conclusion that the risk of recidivism is small for D.. “Not only because of shame, but also because of the lack of a pedophile orientation, no own past as an abused child and the fact that the relationship with S. has now ended.” According to De Crom, a TBS measure for D. is not appropriate in this case.

S.’s lawyer will speak on Tuesday. The court will rule on this case on March 13.