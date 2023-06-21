Genoa – Edoardo’s death was one and only a tragic fatality, caused by a heart attack: there is no connection with possible trauma during the mini-boxing tournament in which he took part together with some friends and no one, in that house, had abused of alcohol or other substances. He established it definitively after three months the report filed by the coroner Davide Bedocchi, delegated by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office to shed light on the tragedy that took place on the evening of Saturday 25 March in an accommodation in via Acquarone, in the Genoese district of Castelletto. That evening Edoardo Addezio, a fifteen-year-old student, died of an illness while attending a party with about twenty friends in the house of one of them.

“He was always followed up after heart surgery”

Bedocchi then explains that the death was due to “acute cardiocirculatory insufficiency”. And he then refers to post-natal surgeries and those to which Edo underwent during his life, but explains “on the basis of the documentation acquired from Gaslini where he was being treated, that the medical treatments were followed in compliance with all the guidelines and best practices”. Furthermore, “injuries that give rise to the suspicion of third party interventions in the cause of death” are excluded and it is noted that “there was no intake of psychotropic substances or alcohol abuse”.

Edoardo, we recall, had been operated on as a child for a heart malformation, a “myocardial hypertrophy”, but from that moment on he had led a peaceful life, practicing various sports (tennis, soccer, swimming and skiing) albeit with non-competitive certification. He was subjected to constant checks and his father Enrico had handed over to the investigators all the papers relating to his clinical history. “There were 18 of us inside that house – explained the kids, all minors, during the hearings in the barracks -. There hadn’t been excesses, Edo had only tasted one cocktail during the evening”.

The reconstruction of the Army

The investigators had seized the smartphones of each student and even the examination of the devices showed that there were no anomalies, and that during the impromptu mini-boxing matches no violent blow had been delivered (a pair of gloves). Also based on the reconstruction carried out by the Arma, Edoardo had participated in the initiative for a few minutes and, shortly after finishing, he had passed out. His friends had immediately raised the alarm and a medical vehicle and an ambulance had intervened in a short time on the spot. The doctors had tried to revive the boy, but had not succeeded, and a little later the patrols had come. The police had accomplished a long reconnaissance in the building: the windows were open and they had found no sign of a transgressive evening. “No particular noises came from the apartment – two neighbors later reported -. Only after the boy fell ill did we hear the others rushing along the stairs for the rescuers to intervene, and loudly shout “Edoardo Edoardo”.

Father Enrico: “Unpredictable death, Edo lives in the love of his friends”

Addezio was studying at the Leonardo Da Vinci high school, whose students have been demonstrating a very strong attachment and condolences for their partner for months. Hundreds of boys had given him their last respects at the funeral and they later organized a series of initiatives to remember him. This morning Father Enrico intervened on the update of the investigation with a few words: “It shows that it was a fatality, absolutely unpredictable. They have been difficult months and will continue to be difficult due to the lack of him. But the affection of those who loved him and the vitality of his peers represent a real source of comfort ”.