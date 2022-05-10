The long list of the Prize for the Most Important Book, a new prize for the best Dutch-language non-fiction book, was announced on Tuesday. The jury chose fifteen titles from the nearly four hundred entries. The nominees include terrorism expert Beatrice de Graaf with Radical Redemption† NRC-correspondent Caroline de Gruyter with It doesn’t get any betterWarna Oosterbaan with The life of thingsNikki Sterkenburg with But you can’t say that and Tom Naegels with New Belgium†

According to jury chairman Miriam Rasch, all books on the long list play an important role “as a driver of social discussion.” The shortlist of five titles will be announced on August 30, the winner will be chosen on September 20.

In addition to Rasch, the first jury of the Prize, financed by the Letterenfonds and a number of private donors, also includes writer Saskia De Coster, political journalist Ivan De Vadder, historian Nadia Bouras and Karel Degraeve, deputy editor-in-chief of Knack, also media partner. The author of the winning book will receive 15,000 euros.