A total of fifteen student-workers of the mixed employment and training program 'Comprehensive adaptation of parks and green areas of Alcantarilla', who have carried out work in the surroundings of the Huerta Museum and the Acueducto Park, received their professionalism certification yesterday . In addition, they participated in the planting of 260 trees throughout the city, in the special decorations for All Saints' Day and Christmas, and in the Christmas decoration of the Campoamor and Adolfo Suárez food plaza. They also carried out conservation and pruning work in the Agua Salá area.

The mayor, Joaquín Buendía, highlighted “the success of this type of employment and training programs, which we have been providing for more than eight years.” The course began in March and ends now, with the completion of 390 teaching hours, where theoretical training has been combined with actual work. Student-workers receive 100% of the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI) throughout the entire period.