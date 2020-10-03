Fifteen people were killed, more than 30 were injured in an explosion in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, the TV channel reports. TOLOnews citing local authorities on October 3.

According to the representative of the governor of the province Ataullah Khogyani, a car bomb exploded in the afternoon. The car exploded near the governor’s compound in Ghani Khil district.

Hogyani also pointed out that the militants tried to enter the governor’s residence, but they were fought back by the security forces.

Nangarhar Provincial Council Deputy Head Obaidullah Shinwari said at least eight civilians were killed.

The channel also published in Twitter footage from the scene of the explosion. There is also a version that the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Earlier it was reported that five militants who set explosives on a car were blown up in Iraq. The explosion took place in one of the hideouts of the militants of the terrorist organization IS, banned in the Russian Federation, near the city of Rutba in the west of the country.