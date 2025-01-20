Tragedy has marked the fate of the Middle East for too long now. The different societies and religions that share the region seem condemned to not understand each other, to not find a point of balance, but yesterday – after 15 months of a war that has cost more than 46,000 lives– a path to hope was opened.

Romi, Emily and Doron – three young Jewish women kidnapped by Hamas – are reunited with their family. Both, 90 Palestinians are to be released by Israel immediately. Hopefully this moment of peace is more than a temporary mirage.