Monday, June 26, 2023, 08:27



The First Section of the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia has ratified the sentence of one year and three months in prison for the accused of breaking the padlock on the door of the warehouse of a restaurant in Las Torres de Cotillas and steal a box containing bottles of oil, in 2021.

He was sentenced in the first instance to one year and three months in prison, but the defendant appealed the sentence for “defenselessness.” Now, the TSJ ratifies the sentence imposed and rejects the appeal.