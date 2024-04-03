A municipal bus loaded with passengers crashed head-on into a wall early this Wednesday in Valdemoro (Madrid). The accident, which occurred at 7:20 a.m. on the corner of Luis Planelles and Seseña streets, caused 15 injuries, who were treated by Summa 112. Of them, the most serious are a passenger, 62 years old, and the driver, 58.

The firefighters of the Community of Madrid intervened in the accident and had to free the driver, who was trapped. The driver, a 58-year-old woman, has been transferred in potentially serious condition to the 12 de Octubre Hospital with chest and abdominal trauma.

However, the most seriously injured, according to a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid, is a passenger, a 62-year-old woman who has also been transferred to October 12. Another 13 passengers have been slightly injured with multiple bruises and have been evacuated to various hospital centers in the area.

