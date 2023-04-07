Fifteen European Union countries have decided to participate in the EU Commission’s appeal against the Hungarian anti-Lgbtq+ law. A lawsuit against the Child Protection Act, seen as an attack on the gay community. Among the various countries also Germany and France, but Italy is not on the list.

In detail, these are Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Austria, Ireland, Denmark, Malta, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Slovenia, France, Germany and Greece, which together with the European Parliament will act as third parties in the lawsuit brought last year by the European Commission. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to an inclusive society and equality for all,” said Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which led the lawsuit against the legislation. Hungary’s law, passed in June 2021, contains a provision that prohibits or severely restricts depictions of homosexuality and gender reassignment in media content and educational materials aimed at audiences under the age of 18.

Sources from the Elysée confirmed to Tetu, the historic French LGBT-themed magazine, that “France, in coordination with Germany, has decided to support the European Commission in its appeal against the anti-LGBT law in force in Hungary since June 2021” . According to the Hatter society, a Magyar association against homophobia, the Hungarian law has had an impact on the increase in anti-LGBT will, with a spread of self-censorship on these issues in all sectors of society. The following month, the European Commission launched an infringement procedure based on the prohibition of discrimination contained in the European treaties. After a phase of negotiation with Budapest, which did not resolve the issue, the Commission has chosen the path of appeal before the European justice system.

“This Hungarian bill is a disgrace,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared bluntly in 2021. “This law – she added – clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and goes against all fundamental values ​​of the European Union: human dignity, equality and fundamental human rights. So we will not compromise on these principles.”

“For us, the issue of child protection knows no compromises, we will protect our children, no matter how many countries decide to join the ongoing case against us,” Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s foreign minister, said this week.