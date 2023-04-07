BRUSSELS. Fifteen member states of the European Union have decided to side with the European Commission and the EU Parliament in the lawsuit launched against Hungary: the anti-Lgbtiq+ law is in the crosshairs, which aims to censor homosexuality from school books and films or TV programs for children under 18. At midnight yesterday the deadline for adhering to the procedure expired and in extremis the support of France and Germany arrived, thus joining Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia , Spain and Sweden. There is no Italy led by the Meloni government, which has called itself out together with the other countries of the Visegrad group. This is the largest human rights case ever addressed by European justice.

The law, adopted by the Hungarian Parliament in June 2021, “prohibits or restricts access to content that propagates or portrays so-called divergence from personal identity corresponding to gender at birth, gender reassignment or homosexuality for minors of 18 years”. Ursula von der Leyen had called the law “a shame” because according to the European Commission it violates European values ​​and the fundamental rights of individuals, especially LGBTIQ+ people. For this reason, the EU executive had immediately launched an infringement procedure as early as July 2021 and a year later, in the absence of steps backwards by Viktor Orban, had decided to trigger the referral to the EU Court of Justice.

The governments had until midnight yesterday to join the case and fifteen have decided to join the Commission, which will allow them to formally present the accusations. On the other hand, the Italian government will not sit among the prosecution benches, which in recent weeks has been officially condemned by the European Parliament for the decision to no longer register the children of same-parent couples and for “the attacks against the Lgbtiq+ community”.