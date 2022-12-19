Christmas is a time of year that almost everyone likes. It is not surprising. Beyond the fact that a couple of days off come together, Christmas is a time for reunions, a blanket and a movie, a walk for churros and chocolate among Christmas lights and, of course, family gatherings to celebrate the most important days. As always, El Comidista comes to your rescue and we bring you ten recipes so that your most festive dinners and meals are a complete success. Appetizers, main dishes and desserts that will not be very difficult to prepare, but they are scrumptious.

SALPICON OF PRAWNS AND PRAWNS

For this dish to turn out great, you only need seafood cooked to the point, a mild vinaigrette with its juices to enhance the flavor, some chopped spring onion, chives and egg white

GRATIN KNIVES

Seafood gratin with mayonnaise or hollandaise sauce is a real delight: the only trick to make them perfect and not dry out is to cook them very little before going through the oven or blowtorch.

THE ULTIMATE CARROT CREAM

The best carrot cream we’ve tried uses science to get the most flavor out of this vegetable. Its author explains the how and why of this recipe, which couldn’t be easier.

THREE CHRISTMAS RECIPES WITH ARTICHOKES

The tastiest flower of the season offers endless versions suitable for dressing the table during the holidays. Today we propose three that will make you look like Three Wise Men with a budget from a Bethlehem portal.

MONKFISH IN GARLIC WITH RAISINS AND PINE NUTS

A very easy fish to make, a classic technique and a Christmas touch in the form of nuts: these three ingredients form a great dish that everyone will like. Extra point in favor: it is a quick dish.

THREE CHRISTMAS ROASTS WITHOUT COMPLICATIONS

Roasting meats is one of the easiest ways to make a lot of food at Christmas without too much effort. Here are three ideas with beef, chicken, and pork that almost everyone will love.

BAKED CHICKEN STUFFED WITH MARZIPAN AND DRIED FIGS

Preparing a stuffed roast chicken has never been so easy: this one has few well-combined ingredients and is simple to prepare. Follow the steps of the recipe and achieve a great result.

LEG OF LAMB WITH GARLIC, PAPRIKA AND HERBS

If you think that large pieces of lamb can only be roasted over a very low heat, this technique of cooking it all over the chestnut may sound strange to you, but it results in tender and very juicy meat.

MOIST CHOCOLATE CAKE

A chocolate cake with a powerful, moist and juicy flavour, topped by a chocolate ganache topping, which we can enhance with a little salt so that the contrast helps us appreciate the sweet more.

LIME AND PISTACHIO TART WITHOUT BAKE

Do you want a tasty dessert but you don’t feel like working or turning on an appliance that gives off heat and uses a lot of electricity? Our department of sweets for lazy, overheated and savers has the solution.

CHRISTMAS COOKIES

Why buy Christmas cookies if you can make them at home? Ok, to save you the hassle. But the satisfaction that these give you will not find it in stores or pastry shops, and you will leave the family picueta.