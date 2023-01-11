Climate activists empty car tire: ‘Do you expect me to trade it in for an electric car for 500 euros?’

It was not a good start to the new year for Pieter (54), owner of an SUV. On January 1, the front tire of his car turned out to be flat, and he was not the only victim. Climate group The Tire Extinguishers recently deflated the tires of at least two large cars. “This is not the first time. Don’t touch other people’s property!”